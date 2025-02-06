Search
Hurricanes lead to $120 million impact on Disney theme park operations

“Our results this quarter demonstrate Disney’s creative and financial strength as we advanced the strategic initiatives set in motion over the past two years," said Robert Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “In fiscal Q1, we saw outstanding box office performance from our studios, which had the top three movies of 2024."

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
ORLANDO – Disney has revealed that the 2024 hurricane season caused a loss of approximately $120 million due to reduced theme park attendance and the temporary shutdown of some operations, according to the company’s quarterly financial report.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company reported domestic theme park revenue of $6.43 billion but attributed weaker-than-expected park attendance income in the second half of 2024 to the weather.

"Domestic parks and experiences’ operating results for the current quarter were unfavorably impacted by Hurricane Milton and, to a lesser extent, Hurricane Helene. As a result of Hurricane Milton, Walt Disney World Resort was closed for a day, and we canceled a cruise itinerary," Disney said in a statement.

Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region in September, while Milton took a more southerly path over Central Florida in October.

(FOX Weather)

Despite the extreme weather, no major damage was reported to any of Disney’s Orlando-area properties, but other industries across Florida were not as fortunate. 

The state’s agricultural industry suffered more than $1 billion in losses due to Hurricane Milton, with crops such as strawberries, melons and citrus bearing the brunt of the damage.

The Category 3 storm made landfall just south of Tampa Bay, causing widespread damage from coast to coast, totaling more than $30 billion. The damage also included the impacts of more than 40 tornadoes that affected communities far from the hurricane’s center.

(FOX Weather)

Disney leaders did not say whether they expect the 2025 hurricane season to have a significant impact on operations, but the company is closely watching the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in May.

The more than 700-acre site will become at least the eighth major theme park attraction in Central Florida.

Similar to SeaWorld, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, the Magic Kingdom, Epcot and others, the new park’s operations will be affected by Florida’s daily summer downpours and potential hurricane activity.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will begin on June 1 and last through November 30, but certain periods of the season tend to be more active than others for the Sunshine State.

The Peninsula is typically most impacted in October, but activity levels vary from year to year, depending on how atmospheric patterns, such as ridges and jet streams, align across the Atlantic basin.

Early outlooks for the 2025 hurricane season are predicting slightly above-average activity in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean, though there is higher-than-usual uncertainty due to the status of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)

The ENSO is currently in a La Niña phase, which typically signals an active Atlantic hurricane season, but the pattern is expected to transition into a neutral phase by summer, which could complicate predictions.

The first named storm of the 2025 season will be Andrea, followed by Barry, Chantal and newcomer Dexter. The name Dexter replaces Dorian, which was retired after the 2019 season.

(FOX Weather)

