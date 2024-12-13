Florida’s citrus growers brace for smallest production in 95 years following hurricanes, disease

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Florida’s citrus industry is continuing to grapple with significant losses following Hurricane Milton, which could lead to the smallest crop since around 1930.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the Sunshine State’s orange production to be off more than 33% when compared to the 2023-2024 harvesting season.

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota in October and traveled over citrus farms located throughout Central and South Florida.

State authorities estimated that agricultural damage directly tied to the hurricane totaled between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, which was more than the combined total of all other storms that impacted the Sunshine State in 2024.

LESS JUICE TO SQUEEZE: EXTREME WEATHER, DISEASES IMPACTING ORANGE HARVESTS

State harvesters actually reported an increase of around 2 million boxes of oranges from the end of the 2023 season to 2024, but the poor upcoming harvest is expected to completely wipe out all gains.

Florida growers, including Al’s Family Farms in Fort Pierce, have been feeling the impacts and are getting fruit from other businesses to help fill orders.

"This is our main season. We have about six weeks of let’s go, go, go, packing gift fruit for Christmas," said Jeff Schorner, the second-generation farm owner.

The family-owned business was hit by at least one tornado during Milton, severely damaging property and impacting operations.

The reduced crop yield will likely result in higher prices for consumers during the holiday season and beyond.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 12-ounce can of frozen orange juice concentrate was reported to cost $4.31, and global prices for oranges were just under $5 per pound.

NATIONAL PICKLE SHORTAGE TIED TO EXTREME WEATHER IN MEXICO

In addition to the extreme weather, growers have been combating citrus greening, for which no known remedy exists.

According to university experts, once a tree becomes infected, its nutrient flow slows, which eventually impairs its ability to produce fruit.

Trees producing grapefruits, lemons, tangerines, tangelos and other fruits are also susceptible to the disease.

Typical orange harvesting season begins as early as the fall and lasts through the spring but is dependent on weather conditions year-round.

The USDA also warns that the production of tangerines, mandarins, and grapefruit in Florida will be lower, but the fruits will not face as significant a drop-off as oranges.