Helene rapidly intensifies into hurricane as Florida braces for devastating winds, dangerous storm surge

TAMPA, Fla. – Hurricane Helene continues to gain strength and rapidly intensify along its journey into the Gulf of Mexico, where it’s expected to become a major hurricane ahead of an anticipated landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Nearly the entire state of Florida is under some sort of tropical weather alert, with Tropical Storm Watches extending hundreds of miles to the north into Georgia and the Carolinas, including cities like Atlanta.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that because of Hurricane Helene’s massive size, there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula, as well as Florida’s Big Bend region.

The highest inundation of 10 feet to as much as 15 feet is expected along the coast of the Big Bend, and residents are being urged to leave the coast for safety if told to do so by authorities.

Tampa Bay could see 5-8 feet of storm surge inundation under current forecasts.

Mandatory evacuations have already been issued for numerous counties in Florida, including Hillsborough County, which is where Tampa is located.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency for 61 of the state’s 67 counties to help agencies prepare for the incoming storm.

Where is Hurricane Helene?

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Helene is located about 500 miles south-southwest of Tampa and is moving off to the north-northwest at 10 mph.

What is the forecast track for Hurricane Helene?

As the hurricane picks up forward speed, it's also gaining strength.

Hurricane Helene currently has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, and additional strengthening is expected.

The NHC says Helene is expected to become a major hurricane, defined as winds of at least 115 mph, as it moves toward the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday. The current 125-mph peak intensity forecast would rate the storm a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.

Where are watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Helene?

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Anclote River to Mexico Beach, Florida, where damaging hurricane-force winds are expected to begin later Thursday. The NHC is urging those in the warning areas to complete any preparations by early Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for all of the Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas, as well as the entire Florida west coast from Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. The Tropical Storm Warnings are also in effect west of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County line, and the east coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the South Santee River.

What is the Storm Surge Forecast for Hurricane Helene?

Helene is expected to be a large hurricane in size – perhaps ranking among the 90% percentile among typical hurricanes in the area, according to the NHC.

With the large storm size and track, life-threatening storm surge is possible. Water could reach 10-15 feet above dry level if the surge comes in at high tide from Carrabelle to Chassahowitzka, and between 6 and 10 feet from Chassahowitzka to the Anclote River.

Tampa Bay could see water levels rise 5-8 feet, while Charlotte Harbor could see a storm surge of 3-5 feet.

Storm surge of varying heights is expected all along the entire west coast of Florida, with higher levels expected the closer you get to Helene's eventual landfall location.

Torrential rain from Helene will bring "considerable" flash and urban flooding across the Southeast, according to the NHC, with totals of 4-8 inches and isolated amounts around 12 inches. Significant river flooding is also a risk.