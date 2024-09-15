Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 9: Live forecast cone, spaghetti models, alerts, wind projections and more
These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest live information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is expected to become a significant hurricane, likely named Helene, and impact Florida later this week.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has been designated in the western Caribbean Sea with its track aimed at Florida.
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to intensify over the next few days, according the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Helene by Tuesday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches have been issued for portions of Mexico and Cuba.
The FOX Forecast Center said the probability of a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) landfall in Florida is increasing, with initial peak intensity forecasts calling for a high-end Category 2 on Thursday ahead of landfall.
These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.
FLORIDA ON HURRICANE ALERT AS POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE 9 PROMPTS WARNINGS IN CARIBBEAN AHEAD OF HELENE
Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
What is the forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
What do the spaghetti models show for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
Which watches and warnings are in place for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
When should I prepare for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
What is the wind gust forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
What is the rainfall forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?
