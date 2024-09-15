Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 9: Live forecast cone, spaghetti models, alerts, wind projections and more

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has been designated in the western Caribbean Sea with its track aimed at Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to intensify over the next few days, according the National Hurricane Center. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Helene by Tuesday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches have been issued for portions of Mexico and Cuba.

The FOX Forecast Center said the probability of a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) landfall in Florida is increasing, with initial peak intensity forecasts calling for a high-end Category 2 on Thursday ahead of landfall.

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Here's what the FOX Forecast Center knows about soon-to-be-Helene.

(FOX Weather)



Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

Current stats and radar for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

Forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

(FOX Weather)



What do the spaghetti models show for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

Here are the spaghetti models for Potenital Tropical Cyclone Nine.

(FOX Weather)



Which watches and warnings are in place for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

Current tropical alerts for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

(FOX Weather)



When should I prepare for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

The rainfall forecast for the Southeast through Friday.

(FOX Weather)



What is the wind gust forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?

A look at the exclusive FOX Model showing wind gust potential in the Gulf Coast on Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



What is the rainfall forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9?