Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida as a devastating Category 4 storm

Hurricane Helene has made landfall into Florida's Big Bend region as a catastrophic storm, lashing the region with devastating winds over 130 mph, and threatening a potentially "unsurvivable" 20-foot storm surge and flooding rain.

By Emilee Speck , Scott Sistek , Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Helene made landfall southeast of Tallahassee, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday evening. 04:20

Hurricane Helene makes landfall between Tampa and Tallahassee

Hurricane Helene made landfall southeast of Tallahassee, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday evening.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Major Hurricane Helene came roaring ashore into Florida's Big Bend region as a catastrophic Category 4 cyclone, lashing the region with hurricane-force winds and threatening with a potentially "unsurvivable" 20-foot storm surge and flooding rain.

Helene made landfall around Taylor County, Florida, between Tallahassee and Tampa, with impacts felt hundreds of miles away. At least two deaths were reported in Wheeler County, Georgia, where a mobile home was damaged during one of the many Tornado Warnings.

(FOX Weather)

 

Power outages climb as Hurricane Helene's winds pummel Florida

Power outages have soared as the center of Helene has moved ashore the coast. More than 800,000 were without power in the Sunshine State as wind gusts neared or even exceeded hurricane-force strength. St. Petersburg recorded an 82 mph gust, while Sarasota hit a 74 wind gust. 

Significant outages were also reported in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

(FOX Weather)

 

FOX Weather's Ian Oliver said the surge quickly submerged streets around St. Pete Beach on Thursday evening, with high tide several hours away.

And further south in a community called Sunset Beach, local fire rescue said it would no longer respond to calls for service due to the flooding.

Clearwater Beach reported its highest surge since at least the Superstorm of 1993, with a level of more than 7 feet. 

TRACKING HURRICANE HELENE: LIVE FORECAST CONE, SPAGHETTI MODELS, ALERTS, WIND PROJECTIONS AND MORE

Storm surge remained a dire threat during the system's trek up the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Because of the storm's massive size, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Helene brought a significant risk of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida’s Big Bend region.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver was reporting from a St. Petersburg beach when powerful winds sent a playhouse tumbling over the sand and surf. Wind gusts in St. Petersburg have exceed 50 mph. Sept. 26, 2024. 01:37

Playhouse blown down Florida beach as Hurricane Helene approaches

FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver was reporting from a St. Petersburg beach when powerful winds sent a playhouse tumbling over the sand and surf. Wind gusts in St. Petersburg have exceed 50 mph. Sept. 26, 2024.

The highest inundation, with as much as 20 feet of storm surge flooding, was expected from Carrabelle to the Suwannee River in Florida. Other locations like Apalachicola and Chassahowitzka were expected to see 10-15 feet of storm surge.

"A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along portions of the Florida Big Bend coast, where inundation could reach as high as 20 feet above ground level, along with destructive waves," the NHC warned.  The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called the expected storm surge into Apalachee Bay "catastrophic and potentially unsurvivable."

Helene's impacts to be felt far inland

Helene's impact will be felt well beyond the coastal area of the Big Bend, with hurricane-force gusts likely across Tallahassee and into Georgia as the storm races inland overnight into Friday morning. The storm's combination of speed and size means it will hold its strength farther inland than most hurricanes.

People seen in Tampa trying to push car through Hurricane Helene floodwater. 00:45

Watch: Tampa residents push car into Hurricane Helene floodwater

People seen in Tampa trying to push car through Hurricane Helene floodwater.

"Phase 2 of the storm will be this evening when Helene makes landfall," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Byran Norcross said. "Based on everything we know, damage will be widespread around Tallahassee east and west and far north into Georgia. These are heavily treed communities that will not handle extreme winds. Power could be out for weeks."

Several inches of rain will create widespread and potentially catastrophic flash flooding across the Southeast.

WHERE DOES HELENE GO AFTER HITTING FLORIDA? SOUTHEAST, MID-ATLANTIC COULD SEE CATASTROPHIC FLOODING

Deadly crash reported along Interstate 4 in Tampa.

Deadly crash reported along Interstate 4 in Tampa.

(FDOT / FOX Weather)

During the hurricane, the Florida Highway Patrol reported responding to a serious crash along Interstate 4 with the possibility of one fatality.

In a Florida Department of Transportation video, a highway sign appeared to be dislodged and lying on a car.

Troopers have not revealed what they believe caused the crash but encouraged residents to simply stay home until the worst of the weather exits the region.

FOX Weather's Mike Seidel is in Perry, Florida, where he says the amount of power flashes from Hurricane Helene is unlike anything he's ever seen.  06:06

'Never seen anything like it:' Hurricane Helene's landfall is imminent as eyewall lashes Florida

FOX Weather's Mike Seidel is in Perry, Florida, where he says the amount of power flashes from Hurricane Helene is unlike anything he's ever seen. 

