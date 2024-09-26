Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida as a devastating Category 4 storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Major Hurricane Helene came roaring ashore into Florida's Big Bend region as a catastrophic Category 4 cyclone, lashing the region with hurricane-force winds and threatening with a potentially "unsurvivable" 20-foot storm surge and flooding rain.

Helene made landfall around Taylor County, Florida, between Tallahassee and Tampa, with impacts felt hundreds of miles away. At least two deaths were reported in Wheeler County, Georgia, where a mobile home was damaged during one of the many Tornado Warnings.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Power outages climb as Hurricane Helene's winds pummel Florida

Power outages have soared as the center of Helene has moved ashore the coast. More than 800,000 were without power in the Sunshine State as wind gusts neared or even exceeded hurricane-force strength. St. Petersburg recorded an 82 mph gust, while Sarasota hit a 74 wind gust.

Significant outages were also reported in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

This graphic shows current power outages related to Hurricane Helene.

FOX Weather's Ian Oliver said the surge quickly submerged streets around St. Pete Beach on Thursday evening, with high tide several hours away.

And further south in a community called Sunset Beach, local fire rescue said it would no longer respond to calls for service due to the flooding.

Clearwater Beach reported its highest surge since at least the Superstorm of 1993, with a level of more than 7 feet.

Storm surge remained a dire threat during the system's trek up the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Because of the storm's massive size, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Helene brought a significant risk of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida’s Big Bend region.

The highest inundation, with as much as 20 feet of storm surge flooding, was expected from Carrabelle to the Suwannee River in Florida. Other locations like Apalachicola and Chassahowitzka were expected to see 10-15 feet of storm surge.

"A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely along portions of the Florida Big Bend coast, where inundation could reach as high as 20 feet above ground level, along with destructive waves," the NHC warned. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called the expected storm surge into Apalachee Bay "catastrophic and potentially unsurvivable."

Helene's impacts to be felt far inland

Helene's impact will be felt well beyond the coastal area of the Big Bend, with hurricane-force gusts likely across Tallahassee and into Georgia as the storm races inland overnight into Friday morning. The storm's combination of speed and size means it will hold its strength farther inland than most hurricanes.

"Phase 2 of the storm will be this evening when Helene makes landfall," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Byran Norcross said. "Based on everything we know, damage will be widespread around Tallahassee east and west and far north into Georgia. These are heavily treed communities that will not handle extreme winds. Power could be out for weeks."

Several inches of rain will create widespread and potentially catastrophic flash flooding across the Southeast.

During the hurricane, the Florida Highway Patrol reported responding to a serious crash along Interstate 4 with the possibility of one fatality.

In a Florida Department of Transportation video, a highway sign appeared to be dislodged and lying on a car.

Troopers have not revealed what they believe caused the crash but encouraged residents to simply stay home until the worst of the weather exits the region.