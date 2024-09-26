Florida police give morbid advice to those who didn’t evacuate for Helene’s historic storm surge

PERRY, Fla. – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in the Big Bend of Florida is taking the dire step of asking residents who chose not to heed mandatory evacuation warnings for Hurricane Helene to write their name and other identifying information in permanent marker on their arms or legs for ease of identification should you become a victim.

Taylor County is under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning with up to 20 feet of storm surge expected, according to the National Hurricane Center. Those storm surge levels would be historic and what the NWS in Tallahassee called "catastrophic and potentially unsurvivable."

The mandatory countywide evacuation order was issued for Taylor County on Tuesday.

Storm surge forecast for Hurricane Helene.

(FOX Weather)



"If you or someone you know chose not to evacuate, PLEASE write your name, birthday and important information on your arm or leg in A PERMANENT MARKER so that you can be identified and family notified," officials said in a statement.

The Taylor County Sheriff's office asked those who stayed behind or their relatives to email them with a roster of who is staying put, including whether their address is inland or along the coastline, their address, and how many people will be staying there.

Officials have also asked residents, guests and those who did evacuate to refrain from returning to Taylor County until they receive an official statement from the Emergency Operations Center. Officials foresee many roads being impassable, along with dangerous conditions, such as fallen trees and downed power lines.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida Thursday night or early Friday morning, possibly as a Category 4 hurricane.