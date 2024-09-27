Search
Extreme Weather
Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-40 was closed in multiple locations between Asheville and eastern Tennessee due to washouts and debris.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Tropical Storm Helene, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane overnight, is now moving northeast through Georgia and the Carolinas. FOX News' Chelsea Torres is live in Asheville, North Carolina, with the latest on what the area has experienced so far.

Potentially deadly situation unfolding in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A portion of a major interstate that connects western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee was washed out during catastrophic flooding from Helene, with officials unsure when the highway will reopen.

Photos from the scene showed several lanes of Interstate 40 washed out amid the mountainous terrain, with drivers stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said I-40 was closed in multiple locations between Asheville and eastern Tennessee due to washouts and debris.

No one was reportedly injured in the collapse zone, and transportation officials did not have an estimated restore timeframe.

The agency warned drivers that "all roads in Western North Carolina should be considered closed."

  • I-40, looking down at U.S. 74 in North Carolina.
    Image 1 of 3

    I-40, looking down at U.S. 74 in North Carolina. (@NCDOT / X)

  • North Carolina Hwy 105 in Watauga County.
    Image 2 of 3

    North Carolina Hwy 105 in Watauga County. (Nathanial Chicoine / Facebook)

  • Sampson Rd at the entrance of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County.
    Image 3 of 3

    Sampson Rd at the entrance of Blue Ridge Mountain Club in Watauga County. (Betty Ford Graybeal / Facebook)

‘DANGEROUS RESCUE OPERATION’ SAVES DOZENS TRAPPED ON ROOF OF FLOODED TENNESSEE HOSPITAL

The remnants of Hurricane Helene produced hours of damaging wind gusts and flooding rains over the Tar Heel State on Friday.

Observation sites throughout the western part of the state reported between one and two feet of rainfall, causing roadways to washout and towns to be flooded.

In nearby Erwin, Tennessee, floodwaters surrounded a hospital, forcing staff and patients to seek higher ground until being rescued by helicopters.

At least two deaths were reported in the North Carloina as of Friday evening, with officials expecting more as assessments were continuing in the hardest-hit communities.

Helene rainfall totals

Helene rainfall totals

(FOX Weather)

WYOMING HIGHWAY MOUNTAIN PASS REOPENS 3 WEEKS AFTER LANDSLIDE

Interstate 40 is an important east-west thoroughfare that runs through eight states from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Barstow, California.

According to Google Maps, after the interstate was closed, the best alternative was to use Interstates 81 and 26, which adds an additional 50 miles to a trip.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has yet to publicly comment on resources it could provide to NCDOT officials for repairs of the highway.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is receiving regular updates from the states that were the hardest hit.

Google map showing alternative routes

Google map showing alternative routes

(FOX Weather)

"We are getting regular updates from state partners about infrastructure damage from Helene and multiple airports affected by conditions," Buttigieg stated on Friday.

The damage to Interstate 40 appeared similar to a landslide that knocked out State Highway 22 around Jackson, Wyoming, over the summer.

No one was on the highway when it collapsed, but detours lasted for nearly three weeks until emergency repairs could be completed.

