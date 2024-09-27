Water overtops Lake Lure Dam as Helene brings catastrophic flooding to North Carolina

LAKE LURE, N.C. – People living near a popular lake in the western North Carolina mountains have been urged to flee to higher ground as water has overtopped a dam Friday.

Relentless rain from what was once Hurricane Helene has resulted in catastrophic flooding from Florida to North Carolina as the storm moves inland across the Southeast.

Rutherford County Emergency Management officials said in a Facebook post that water from the flooded Broad River is flowing over the Lake Lure Dam. They ordered people living along nearly 30 roads near the lake to immediately move to higher ground.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for areas downstream of the dam, including River Creek Campground, Green Hill, Cleghorn and Union.

"Move to higher ground now!" NWS officials wrote in the warning. "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Officials said a shelter has been set up at a church in the town of Ruthefordton, about 20 miles to the southeast of Lake Lure.

All of western North Carolina is under a high risk of flooding Friday, with as much as 20 inches of rain possible in some places before Helene moves away this weekend.

