VIDEOS: Hurricane Helene produces record storm surge along Florida’s Gulf Coast

CEDAR KEY, Fla. – A landfalling hurricane along Florida’s vulnerable Gulf Coast caused historic water rises as the power of the cyclone pushed feet of water into coastal communities.

Water rescues were reported in the Fort Myers and Tampa regions, while some counties stated they wouldn’t respond to calls for assistance because it was simply too dangerous for first responders.

Cedar Key, a small coastal community north of Tampa, experienced one of the highest rises in water levels, with an observation site reporting a surge of more than 10 feet.

A nearby camera set up to capture Helen’s fury streamed live video of waves crashing against homes as the water level exceeded six feet.

In nearby Steinhatchee, photos showed mobile homes being tossed around in a storm surge estimated to be greater than 8 feet.

Before the storm, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office warned people who did not evacuate to write their contact information on either an arm or leg so that victims could be identified once the hurricane passed.

"If you or someone you know chose not to evacuate, PLEASE write your name, birthday and important information on your arm or leg in A PERMANENT MARKER so that you can be identified and family notified," the sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown how many of the county’s approximately 21,000 residents did not heed the evacuation notice; however, FOX Weather cameras captured vehicles still driving around during the height of the storm.

State officials said it could take days before the hardest-hit areas are assessed, but resources were standing by after the all-clear is given.

Many areas in Florida’s Big Bend experienced water rises during Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and the 1993 Superstorm, but none were as significant as Thursday's event.

Forecasters may never know the exact height of the storm surge southeast of Tallahassee due to the absence of observation sites, but pre-hurricane expectations called for a rise of 15-20 feet.

Further south, in the Tampa Bay and Fort Myers metros, deputies and first responders were seen using boats and other emergency equipment to go door-to-door checking on potential victims.

Water was reported to be entering homes as residents used kayaks to stay afloat and avoid the hazardous floodwaters.

Families of coastal residents even turned to social media for assistance in checking on loved ones as water levels continued to rise into Friday morning.

"Members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Chris Nocco, and our partners at Pasco County Fire Rescue continue water rescue efforts along the US 19 corridor," deputies said once Helene passed.

A ray of sunshine during a stormy day was the AquaFence barrier, which successfully held back the storm surge around Tampa’s only Level 1 trauma center.

Tampa General Hospital stated that the wall was designed to withstand storm surges of up to 15 feet and helped prevent water from impacting operations.

The region experienced the worst coastal flooding since at least the 1921 Tampa Hurricane, which was a Category 3 storm.

Six southern states declared states of emergency as inland rivers continued to rise with the remnants of the once Category 4 hurricane moving through the Appalachians and Tennessee Valley.