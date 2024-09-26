Flooding swamps Asheville area as North Carolina mountains brace for Helene's life-threatening rainfall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Cities in western North Carolina are bracing for catastrophic flooding and other significant weather impacts from Hurricane Helene's landfall.

In Buncombe County, a local state of emergency was declared Thursday and applies to Asheville, Biltmore Forest, Weaverville, the Woodfin, Black Mountain and Montreat.

County officials have advised residents who live near the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers to evacuate before Friday night, especially those in towns such as Fletcher and Biltmore Forest.

"This will be one of the most significant weather events to happen in the western portions of the area in the modern era. Record flooding is forecasted and has been compared to the floods of 1916 in the Asheville area," officials at the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, said in a post on X on Thursday.

Landslides capable of washing out bridges and roads are possible during this flooding event, NWS said.

"We plead with everyone that you take every single weather warning very seriously through the entirety of this event as impacts will be life-threatening and make sure to have multiple ways to receive the alerts," NWS said in a public information statement.

Photos and videos from the area on Thursday afternoon show rivers rushing and flooded streets. Flooding was being reported in Biltmore Village, just to the south of Asheville, near the Swannanoa River.

More than 13,000 people were without power in North Carolina as of Thursday afternoon.