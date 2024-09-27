Watch: FOX Weather meteorologist rescues woman from rising floodwaters in Atlanta

ATLANTA – FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen found himself in the middle of a harrowing rescue mission during Hurricane Helene.

Conditions deteriorated rapidly in the pre-dawn hours around Atlanta, with millions facing the threat of life-threatening flooding. On Friday morning, the city was placed under its first-ever Flash Flood Emergency, as Atlanta endured its wettest three-day period in 104 years.

While covering the storm's aftermath, Van Dillen, a journalist from the area, heard a woman's desperate cries for help along Peach Tree Creek. She had driven into floodwaters and was trapped in her car before sunrise.

"I just put the microphone down and called 911," he said. "I know that those guys are swamped, so we waited about five minutes. She was getting panicked a little bit more because the water was coming up a little bit higher."

Without hesitation, Van Dillen, a towering 6-foot, 1-inch man, waded into the chest-deep water, battling strong currents to reach the woman. He pulled her to safety, carrying her through the floodwaters to a nearby dry area.

"The water is like 80 degrees. It's not cold, but I'm freezing right now," Van Dillen said. "She was sitting in there by herself, strapped into her car. So I know she was cold."

Despite the dangers surrounding them in the water, Van Dillen remained calm and focused on rescuing the woman. As he carried her to safety, he spoke to his FOX Weather colleagues live on camera after documenting the rescue effort.

While his selfless act of bravery did not go unnoticed, he remained humble, insisting that anyone in his position would have done the same thing.

"Her husband picked her up, and she's all good," Van Dillen said. "But the story now turns not on me, but it turns to how much flooding we've seen. I mean … amazing amounts coming in."

Peachtree Creek is at its third-highest recorded level, Van Dillen notes. Earlier in the morning, high water rescues of dozens of people being pulled out of an apartment complex happened about a mile upstream from the scene of his rescue efforts. The same water is now flowing through Peach Tree Creek and approaching the Northside Drive bridge.

The death toll from Helene in the state continues to rise.

In Colquitt County, Georgia, one person was tragically killed when their vehicle collided with a fallen tree. Widespread damage has been reported in the area, and emergency management officials are working to assess the extent of the destruction, FOX 5 reports.

Additionally, at least two more deaths have been confirmed in Wheeler County, Georgia. A mobile home was damaged during one of the many Tornado Warnings associated with the storm, resulting in the loss of lives.

The heavy rain over Atlanta has mostly moved on, but the rain band that was pivoting over the city seems to be lifting now.