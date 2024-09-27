Atlanta under Flash Flood Warning as Helene continues deadly onslaught on Southeast

ATLANTA – Hurricane Helene continues its deadly onslaught on the Southeast after the catastrophic storm made landfall in Florida late Thursday night, and while weakening is now underway, the storm continues to unleash damaging winds and flooding rain hundreds of miles to the north in Georgia, including the city of Atlanta.

At least two deaths were reported in Wheeler County, Georgia, where a mobile home was damaged during one of the many Tornado Warnings. In Florida, at least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 4 in the Tampa area that involved a highway sign on top of a car.

Several inches of rain have already fallen across Georgia, and numerous Flash Flood Warnings were issued because of the threat. Those Flash Flood Warnings include cities such as Atlanta, and officials were warning residents to stay off the roads.

"Be especially cautious at night when it's harder to organize the dangers of flooding," the NWS warned.

Roads across the region have been impacted by the flooding effects of Hurricane Helene, and photos and videos from the area show water rushing over roads as torrential rain and whipping winds continue.

One photo showed flooding in Sandy Springs, Georgia, after water in Nancy Creek began to rise.

In Chamblee, Georgia, photos showed a massive sinkhole that opened up before many of Hurricane Helene's impacts arrived.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, firefighters were responding to reports that a woman was trapped inside her home by rising floodwaters, and residents living near Nancy Creek in Sandy Springs were being evacuated due to the rising water.