Tropicana Field repair costs could top $55 million after Hurricane Milton damage, according to report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The cost to repair damage caused by Hurricane Milton to Tropicana Field could reach $55 million, according to a report obtained by FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

Large sections of the fiberglass roof of the home of the Tampa Bay Rays were ripped apart when the hurricane’s 120 mph winds lashed the facility.

No one was injured in the stadium during the hurricane, but the site had been prepared to serve as a staging location for utility workers.

Most of the damage is believed to be non-structural, but everything from the field to video equipment was exposed to heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

CoreLogic, a California-based information services provider, estimated that damage throughout the Sunshine State could reach more than $30 billion from the once-Category 5 hurricane.

At least 32 deaths were attributed to the hurricane, from Florida’s Gulf Coast to the state’s eastern seaboard, which also experienced a significant tornado outbreak.

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for dozens of counties, allowing local governments to apply for federal reimbursements in the wake of the storm.

The St. Petersburg City Council has already voted to spend more than $6 million on stormproofing Tropicana Field to prevent further damage from future storms.

It remains unclear if the city is willing to spend millions on a stadium that is set for demolition in just a few years.

"Is this a good use of the public purse, given the amount of time we’re going to get out of it?" Richie Floyd, a St. Pete city councilor, said during an interview with FOX 13.

The stadium opened in 1990 and has served as the home for the Tampa Bay Rays since 1998.

The Major League Baseball team had planned to use the stadium only through 2027 until a replacement ballpark could be built.

According to FOX 13, if repairs were to start right away, they could be completed in 18 months, before the start of the 2026 baseball season.

Stadiums in Hillsborough County and the Orlando metro area have been discussed as potential temporary backup sites, but ultimately, the decision would likely involve the MLB and other stakeholders.