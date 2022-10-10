Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published
Last Update

Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle 4 years ago

Michael is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. and the first since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Mark Sudduth of HurricaneTrack on the similarities and differences between Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Michael.  03:43

Hurricane Michael 4 year anniversary: How did storm compare to Ian?

Mark Sudduth of HurricaneTrack on the similarities and differences between Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Michael. 

Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle four years ago, becoming one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S.

Michael made landfall Oct. 10, 2018, near Mexico Beach, Florida. Originally, the National Hurricane Center believed Michael was a Category 4 storm at landfall, but a post-storm analysis revealed maximum sustained winds of about 160 mph, making it a Category 5 storm.

THESE ARE THE CATEGORY 5 HURRICANES THAT HAVE HIT THE US

Hurricane Michael track at landfall

Hurricane Michael's track at landfall in 2018.

(FOX Weather)

Catastrophic damage occurred not only to towns in the Panama City area, but also Tyndall Air Force Base located on a peninsula between Panama City and Mexico Beach.

The powerful winds pushed ashore between 9 and 14 feet of storm surge along a nearly 30-mile stretch of the coast from near Tyndall Air Force Base to Port St. Joe. According to the National Hurricane Center, storm surge approached 15 feet in the Mexico Beach area.

Michael maintained hurricane strength after it moved deeper into the region. According to the NHC, hurricane-force gusts were reported as far inland as Albany, Georgia, about 160 miles northeast of where the storm made landfall.

Hurricane Michael killed 59 people in the U.S. – 16 directly and 43 in directly. Most of those deaths happened in Florida, but storm-related fatalities were also reported in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

The storm caused an estimated $25.5 billion in damage.

HURRICANE IAN IEFT SCARS VISIBLE FROM SPACE ALONG ITS TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 1 of 15

    A sign displayed on a home in Mexico Beach, Florida, asks FEMA for help in November 2018, a little more than a month after Hurricane Michael made landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 2 of 15

    Piles of debris and damaged homes line a street in Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, a little more than a month after Hurricane Michael made landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 3 of 15

    Debris is piled outside a home in Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, about a month after Hurricane Michael made landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 4 of 15

    A pile of debris is seen outside a home in Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, about a month after Hurricane Michael made landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 5 of 15

    Damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in the Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, a little more than a month after landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 6 of 15

    Debris from Hurricane Michael lines a street leading to Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 7 of 15

    The upper floor of a building in Mexico Beach, Florida, is seen damaged in November 2018 after Hurricane Michael. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 8 of 15

    Damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in the Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, a little more than a month after landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 9 of 15

    A row of homes in Mexico Beach, Florida, is seen damaged in November 2018 after Hurricane Michael (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 10 of 15

    A pile of debris is seen in Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, about a month after Hurricane Michael made landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 11 of 15

    Piles of debris from Hurricane Michael line a road leading through Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 12 of 15

    Damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in the Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, a little more than a month after landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 13 of 15

    Trees and buildings are seen damaged in Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018 after Hurricane Michael. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 14 of 15

    Piles of debris are seen along a road leading to Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, about a month after Hurricane Michael made landfall. (Aaron Barker)

  • Damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018
    Image 15 of 15

    Damage from Hurricane Michael is seen in the Mexico Beach, Florida, in November 2018, a little more than a month after landfall. (Aaron Barker)

What Hurricane Michael looked like

An abundance of satellite and radar data was collected during Hurricane Michael, giving meteorologists an in-depth look at a Category 5 storm.

On satellite, a nearly symmetrical eye could be seen as the storm bore down on the coast of the Florida Panhandle.

WHERE TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES TYPICALLY OCCUR DURING EACH MONTH OF ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

A loop of the radar shows how the eye of Michael was clearly visible even hours after the hurricane moved inland.

Radar loop of Hurricane Michael from NWS

Hurricane Michael’s place in history

Michael is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall on the U.S. mainland. The other three are the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane, Hurricane Camille in 1969 and Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

At landfall, Hurricane Michael had a minimum central pressure of 919 millibars. According to the NHC, that is the third-lowest pressure on record for a landfalling U.S. hurricane since reliable records began in 1900. The Labor Day Hurricane (892 mb) and Hurricane Camille (900 mb) take the first and second spots.

In terms of wind, Michael’s 160-mph estimated winds makes it the third-strongest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. The Labor Day Hurricane (185 mph) and Hurricane Andrew (165 mph) take first and second place.

Category 5 landfalls

There have been four Category 5 landfalls in the U.S. since the 1920s.

(FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading.