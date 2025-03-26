Hurricane Helene: A look back on the storm and where recovery stands 6 months later

Southeastern states from Florida to Tennessee are still cleaning up the devastation from Hurricane Helene, six months after the storm made landfall in Florida.

The hurricane slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm, bringing 140-mph winds and flooding in its path.

As the storm moved northward, it hit Georgia, northwestern South Carolina, western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

Hurricane Helene historical track.

In total, Helene claimed the lives of 249 people in seven states, according to data from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Stories of loss and resilience came out of Hurricane Helene's devastation, and now, six months later, recovery is still ongoing.

In Florida, Helene caused record storm surge, flooding coastal communities with feet of water.

FOX Weather was on the ground as the storm made landfall and stayed as residents began picking up the pieces and telling their stories.

The storm created massive piles of debris in many communities, which cities and residents tried to clear as fast as possible before Hurricane Milton hit a week later.

In Florida, 34 people died from Hurricane Helene, according to the NHC.

As the storm moved farther north, it landed in western North Carolina, dumping more than 30 inches of rainfall in parts of the region.

Flash flooding wiped out entire towns, destroying homes and sweeping away businesses.

Communities like Asheville, Black Mountain and Chimney Rock were just a few that saw utter devastation.

According to the NHC, 106 people were killed in North Carolina by Hurricane Helene.

Major highways and interstates in the state were wiped out during the storm, and some remained closed for months afterward, with Interstate 40 near the Tennessee border not reopening until early March.

Residents are still in the thick of cleanup, six months later.

Despite all the loss and devastation brought by Hurricane Helene, communities across the Southeast have proven their strength through recovery.

In western North Carolina, some residents are still out of their homes as the cleanup continues.

In the next six months, things can only improve as progress continues in these devastated communities.