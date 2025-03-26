Search
Extreme Weather
Hurricane Helene: A look back on the storm and where recovery stands 6 months later

The hurricane slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm, bringing 140-mph winds and flooding in its path. As the storm moved northward, it hit Georgia, northwestern South Carolina, western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Western North Carolinians are still rebuilding six months after Hurricane Helene caused mass destruction after flooding and mudslides that wiped out towns. FOX News Multimedia Reporter Chelsea Torres is in Bat Cave to see how recovery is going. 

Hurricane Helene: Western North Carolina rebuilding 6 months after Helene's destruction

Southeastern states from Florida to Tennessee are still cleaning up the devastation from Hurricane Helene, six months after the storm made landfall in Florida.

The hurricane slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, 2024, as a Category 4 storm, bringing 140-mph winds and flooding in its path. 

As the storm moved northward, it hit Georgia, northwestern South Carolina, western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee

Hurricane Helene historical track.
(FOX Weather)

 

In total, Helene claimed the lives of 249 people in seven states, according to data from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Stories of loss and resilience came out of Hurricane Helene's devastation, and now, six months later, recovery is still ongoing. 

In Florida, Helene caused record storm surge, flooding coastal communities with feet of water. 

VIDEOS: HURRICANE HELENE PRODUCES RECORD STORM SURGE ALONG FLORIDA’S GULF COAST

An aerial view of Treasure Island, Florida, at first light post-Hurricane Helene paints a stark picture of devastation on Friday. 01:20

Treasure Island battles for recovery after Hurricane Helene's destructive storm surge

FOX Weather was on the ground as the storm made landfall and stayed as residents began picking up the pieces and telling their stories. 

The storm created massive piles of debris in many communities, which cities and residents tried to clear as fast as possible before Hurricane Milton hit a week later. 

In Florida, 34 people died from Hurricane Helene, according to the NHC. 

FLORIDA'S KEATON BEACH RESIDENTS PICK THROUGH HELENE'S WRECKAGE: 'NEVER SEEN ANYTHING THIS MAGNITUDE'

Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction from storm surge and incredible winds along the Gulf Coast of Florida. FOX Weather's Robert Ray surveys the damage and speaks with three people who are now dealing with the aftermath.  08:16

'It's heart wrenching': Robert Ray surveys the devastation from Keaton Beach, Florida

As the storm moved farther north, it landed in western North Carolina, dumping more than 30 inches of rainfall in parts of the region. 

Flash flooding wiped out entire towns, destroying homes and sweeping away businesses

Communities like Asheville, Black Mountain and Chimney Rock were just a few that saw utter devastation. 

Artists in the River Arts Districts in Asheville are grappling with the impacts of Helene's wrath. FOX News Correspondant Danamarie McNicholl is in Asheville talking to artists as they recover from the damage. 03:39

Asheville River Arts District still cleaning up from Helene's destruction

According to the NHC, 106 people were killed in North Carolina by Hurricane Helene. 

Major highways and interstates in the state were wiped out during the storm, and some remained closed for months afterward, with Interstate 40 near the Tennessee border not reopening until early March. 

Residents are still in the thick of cleanup, six months later. 

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Helene in Tampa, Florida
    Image 1 of 8

    Storm surge from Hurricane Helene in Tampa, Florida (Tampa Police Department)

  • Storm Surge flooding in Treasure Island, Florida from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 26, 2024.
    Image 2 of 8

    Storm Surge flooding in Treasure Island, Florida from Hurricane Helene on Sept. 26, 2024. (City Of Treasure Island, Florida)

  • GULFPORT, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: A man crosses a storm surge flooded area on the coast of Gulfport, Fla. as Hurricane Helene passed through the Gulf of Mexico to the West on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 8

    GULFPORT, FL - SEPTEMBER 26: A man crosses a storm surge flooded area on the coast of Gulfport, Fla. as Hurricane Helene passed through the Gulf of Mexico to the West on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • ASHEVILLE, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 8

    ASHEVILLE, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024 (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Destroyed train tracks are seen from a Main Street bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina.
    Image 5 of 8

    Destroyed train tracks are seen from a Main Street bridge in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits)

  • BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: North Carolina Route 9 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
    Image 6 of 8

    BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: North Carolina Route 9 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday. Millions are without power and the federal government has declared major disasters in areas of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources for those states, according to the reports. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 7 of 8

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 03: Damage from Hurricane Helene is seen on Main Street on October 3, 2024 in Marshall, North Carolina. According to reports, at least 160 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and more than a million are without power due to the storm. The White House has approved disaster declarations in multiple southern states, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) ( )

  • Destroyed buildings in Bat Cave, North Carolina. One of the buildings has crumbled into the river below.
    Image 8 of 8

    Destroyed buildings in Bat Cave, North Carolina. One of the buildings has crumbled into the river below. (Mario Tama)

Despite all the loss and devastation brought by Hurricane Helene, communities across the Southeast have proven their strength through recovery.

In western North Carolina, some residents are still out of their homes as the cleanup continues. 

CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, RECOVERY SHOWS PROGRESS POST-HELENE

FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell is in Chimney Rock, North Carolina where construction products are underway following the Helene disaster.

'Hope coming back to Chimney Rock'

In the next six months, things can only improve as progress continues in these devastated communities. 

