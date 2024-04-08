What is a Category 1 hurricane?

A hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 74-95 mph is considered to be a Category 1 cyclone on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

A Category 1 storm is the weakest of all hurricanes but is stronger than a tropical storm.

The scale does not take into account flooding, erosion, tornadoes or storm surge that can be hazardous during a Category 1 hurricane.

According to NOAA, homes can sustain damage to roofs, gutters and other exposed areas. Diseased trees and weak branches are usually snapped by the strong winds.

In communities with a thick tree canopy, power outages can last several days.

Along the coast, a Category 1 hurricane can produce storm surge from 4 to 5 feet. This rise in water level can cause localized erosion and flood low-lying areas.

Prior to the arrival of a storm, evacuations are issued for the lowest-lying areas, those with medical needs and residents of mobile homes.

After the passage of a Category 1 hurricane, clean-up of debris may take several days.

Once sustained winds are greater than 95 mph, a hurricane is considered to be a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

A Category 2 storm is capable of producing moderate damage, but similar to a Category 1, it is not a major hurricane.

On average, seven tropical storms strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane every season, with the first forming around August 11 and the last on November 15.

Memorable Category 1 strikes on the U.S.

Hurricane Nicole (75 mph) - 2022

Landfall location: Vero Beach, Florida

U.S. damage: < $1 Billion

Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2022. Five deaths were tied to the storm that caused significant beach erosion in Central Florida.

Hurricane Isaias (85 mph) - 2020

Landfall location: Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina

U.S. damage: $4.8 billion

Hurricane Isaias caused significant power outages and a tornado outbreak along the Eastern Seaboard. Nearly 3 million outages were reported from the Carolinas to New England, and at least ten deaths were attributed to the storm in the Lower 48.

Hurricane Florence (90 mph) – 2018

Landfall location: Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

U.S. damage: $24.2 billion

Hurricane Florence was slow moving, which allowed the storm to weaken before landfall but led to significant flooding in the Carolinas. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 south of Bermuda but made landfall in the Tar Heel State as a Category 1. The hurricane holds the records for producing the most rainfall in South Carolina and North Carolina. NOAA reported at least 54 people were killed, and the storm’s name has since been retired.

Hurricane Matthew (85 mph) – 2016