Live hurricane tracker maps

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic Ocean, which is where most hurricanes that affect the U.S. originate. However, the country can also be affected by some storms from the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30.

The first named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season was Arlene, which developed on June 2. In the Eastern Pacific, the first named storm was Adrian which developed on June 27.

Are there any hurricanes happening in the Atlantic Ocean right now?

There are no named storms in the Atlantic Ocean at this time.

WHAT IS AN INVEST?

The current tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

Are there any hurricanes happening in the Eastern Pacific Ocean right now?

Tropical Storm Adrian formed on June 27. Track the storm here.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR HURRICANE SEASON

The current tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

List of 2023 hurricane names

In the Atlantic Ocean, storm names are picked from a list of 21 names that rotate every six years. Names are also picked from a list of 24 different names in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The lists rotate every six years, with retired names being replaced. A supplemental list of names is used if all the names on this year's list are exhausted.

When is usually the most active time of year for hurricanes?

The average peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is in September, with August through October typically being the most active months.

WHAT IS MY HURRICANE EVACUATION ZONE?