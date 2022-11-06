Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near Bahamas; could become a hurricane as it approaches Florida this week





Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning northeast of the Bahamas in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen as it brings prolonged rain, wind and storm surge impacts to Florida and the southeastern U.S. this week.

Nicole could become a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night, but regardless of its strength, Nicole is a very large storm, which means significant impacts will be wide-reaching and persist for multiple consecutive days.

Here’s a closer look at Subtropical Storm Nicole.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole?

As of early Monday morning, Subtropical Storm Nicole was centered more than 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.

Nicole was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it moved toward the north-northwest at 14 mph. Winds of 40 mph or higher were extending outward up to 275 miles to the east of Nicole's center.

A subtropical storm is sort of a hybrid storm, meaning it has characteristics of both a typical low-pressure system and a tropical cyclone. However, unlike the typical low, a subtropical storm gets a lot of its energy from warm ocean water and has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

Subtropical storms are named in the same way as tropical storms, and both can become hurricanes if they generate winds of at least 74 mph.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL STORM AND A SUBTROPICAL STORM?

Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole.

(FOX Weather)



Where are watches and warnings in effect for Subtropical Storm Nicole?

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that sustained winds of at least 39 mph are possible in the watch area, generally within 48 hours. In this case, 39-plus-mph winds are possible by Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Additional watches will likely be required later Monday for parts of the central Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern U.S. coast.

WHAT TO DO WHEN HURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED FOR YOUR TOWN

Current watches and warnings in effect along the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Subtropical Storm Nicole?

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Subtropical Storm Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, then approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Nicole is forecast to gradually strengthen along its path, and it could be near or at hurricane intensity (74-plus-mph winds) by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.

WHAT IS THE 'CONE OF UNCERTAINTY' IN HURRICANE FORECASTS?

The projected path and intensity of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

(FOX Weather)



What are the impacts of Subtropical Storm Nicole?

Subtropical Storm Nicole is a very large storm, so regardless of its exact track, widespread impacts from a prolonged period of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph), heavy rainfall, high surf, life-threatening rip currents and beach erosion are likely along much of the southeastern U.S. coast, the Florida east coast and portions of the northwestern and central Bahamas for much of this week.

The threat of damaging hurricane-force winds (74-plus mph) will come into the picture if Nicole intensifies into a hurricane when it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

NOVEMBER IS THE FINAL MONTH OF HURRICANE SEASON; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

In the northwestern Bahamas, storm surge from Nicole could raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds.

Additionally, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts of up to 6 inches, across the northwestern Bahamas from Tuesday through Thursday.

The heavy rain from Nicole is then expected to impact portions of Florida and the southeastern U.S. by mid- to late week.