Several damaged homes dangle precariously along washed out Florida bluff from Hurricane Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Several homes have been heavily damaged and appear to be on borrowed time until they collapse into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of a neighborhood near Daytona Beach as massive beach erosion continues in the wake of Hurricane Nicole.

Drone footage from storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media shows four homes in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea area torn apart by the relentless surf. In one home, the ground is giving way underneath their outdoor deck, and a palm tree succumbs to gravity as the camera rolls.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Next door, the surf has already washed away any semblance of a backyard or deck and has left the bottom floor exposed; stacked-up dining chairs now visible from behind the missing wall.

Their neighbor has a massive backyard pool and outdoor deck now left hanging over the raging seas with only small metal support poles holding them up as the surrounding earth continues to wash away.

The fourth home had already sustained the most damage as of Thursday morning; the single-story beachfront home has had much of the roof and ocean-facing walls torn off, exposing a bedroom and living room that must have been treated to countless sunrises over the years. A long pool sits cracked in half in what used to be their backyard, already part of the massive debris field piling up along the shoreline.

The four homes are just among several in Volusia County in danger of destruction from the surf.

County officials said 24 hotel and condominium buildings are now unsafe to enter – including 10 buildings that have 10 stories or more – while 25 homes in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea neighborhood are declared structurally unsafe.

"The structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented," Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said in a news release. "We have never experienced anything like this before, so we ask for your patience as we make our assessments. As always, the safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. This is going to be a long road to recovery."

next Image 1 of 27

prev next Image 2 of 27

prev next Image 3 of 27

prev next Image 4 of 27

prev next Image 5 of 27

prev next Image 6 of 27

prev next Image 7 of 27

prev next Image 8 of 27

prev next Image 9 of 27

prev next Image 10 of 27

prev next Image 11 of 27

prev next Image 12 of 27

prev next Image 13 of 27

prev next Image 14 of 27

prev next Image 15 of 27

prev next Image 16 of 27

prev next Image 17 of 27

prev next Image 18 of 27

prev next Image 19 of 27

prev next Image 20 of 27

prev next Image 21 of 27

prev next Image 22 of 27

prev next Image 23 of 27

prev next Image 24 of 27

prev next Image 25 of 27

prev next Image 26 of 27

prev Image 27 of 27

HOME COLLAPSES INTO THE SEA AS TROPICAL STORM NICOLE ERODES FLORIDA COASTLINE

Hurricane Nicole came ashore in nearby Vero Beach at 3 a.m. Thursday with sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is the first to strike Florida's Atlantic Coast in November since the Yankee Storm in 1935.