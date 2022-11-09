Florida theme parks prepare for Nicole: Disney World, Universal Orlando close early Wednesday

Tropical Storm Nicole is washing out plans for some theme parkgoers in Central Florida as the storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Florida's east coast late Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Orange County through Thursday afternoon as forecasters warn of the possibility of 45-55-mph peak winds.

NICOLE TRACKER: PROJECTED PATH, WATCHES AND WARNINGS, STORM SURGE, WINDS AND RAINFALL

On Wednesday, the majority of Central Florida's most popular theme parks continued to operate with some changes.

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay water park closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and CityWalk remained open for most of Wednesday and will close at 5 p.m.

Once park officials can assess the conditions, Universal Orlando Resort will reopen in a phased or delayed capacity on Thursday.

Universal Orlando guests can check this link for any updates on hours and operations.

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin closing early Wednesday evening and remain closed through Thursday morning.

EVACUATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR THOUSANDS IN FLORIDA AHEAD OF TROPICAL STORM NICOLE

Animal Kingdom: Closes Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Hollywood Studios: Closes Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Magic Kingdom: Closes Wednesday at 7 p.m.

EPCOT: Closes Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Disney Springs will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the website.

Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations will be closed on Thursday, including Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf.

Officials have also canceled extended evening hours on Wednesday at Magic Kingdom.

Guests staying at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Teehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs Resort will have to leave by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Disney is working to find alternate accommodations for those guests.

It's unclear what time Disney World will reopen Thursday, but Disney officials do not expect the gates to open at normal operating hours.

Keep checking this link for additional closures and park hours.

Seaworld Orlando and Legoland have not yet announced any closures or changes because of Nicole.