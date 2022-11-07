Nicole tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, storm surge, winds rainfall totals and more

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning northeast of the Bahamas. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and bring prolonged periods of heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to Florida and the southeastern U.S.



What is Subtropical Storm Nicole's projected path?

The projected path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

How strong are Subtropical Storm Nicole's winds?

The latest stats on Subtropical Storm Nicole.

What are the latest watches and warnings associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole?

The latest tropical storm and hurricane alerts associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The latest storm surge alerts associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole.

How much rain could fall from Subtropical Storm Nicole?

The total rainfall forecast for Subtropical Storm Nicole for Florida.

The total rainfall forecast for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the Southeast.

What is the wind speed forecast for Subtropical Storm Nicole?

The wind gust forecast for Subtropical Storm Nicole in Florida.

