Nicole tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, storm surge, winds rainfall totals and more
These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Subtropical Storm Nicole's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning northeast of the Bahamas. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and bring prolonged periods of heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding to Florida and the southeastern U.S.
The maps below from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Ian's projected path, current watches and warnings, predicted rainfall totals and more.
What is Subtropical Storm Nicole's projected path?
(FOX Weather)
How strong are Subtropical Storm Nicole's winds?
(FOX Weather)
What are the latest watches and warnings associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
How much rain could fall from Subtropical Storm Nicole?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
What is the wind speed forecast for Subtropical Storm Nicole?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)