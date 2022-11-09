What will Nicole's impacts be beyond Florida this week?

NEW YORK – Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida to make a second landfall Wednesday night as a Category 1 hurricane .

Nicole first made landfall just before noon Wednesday on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. The storm is forecast to move across Florida and southern Georgia Thursday and then into the Carolinas Friday.

Where's Nicole headed after Florida?

After moving across Florida, Nicole is forecast to head northeast over Georgia and the Carolinas as a weakening tropical depression.

The FOX Forecast Center said gusty winds and heavy rain would be the biggest concerns inland, while coastal flooding and tropical-storm-force winds are likely along the coast.

As is typical with landfalling tropical storms or hurricanes, a few tornadoes are possible from Wednesday evening through Thursday across eastern Florida, southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Nicole will reach the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday, where a significant amount of rain could fall through Saturday.

Areas from Georgia to the southern and central Appalachians, the western mid-Atlantic states and eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 6 inches along the Blue Ridge Mountains. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain is likely from the northern mid-Atlantic to parts of New York state and New England.

Isolated flash, urban and small-stream flooding will be possible Friday from the Southeast through the southern and central Appalachians, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, and extending northward through west-central Pennsylvania and into western New York by Friday night.