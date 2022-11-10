FOX joins U.S.VETS in campaign to combat the veteran homeless crisis

FOX is once again honoring America’s veterans by partnering with U.S.VETS to combat the veteran homeless crisis.

Called Make Camo Your Cause, the campaign gives camo a new meaning and shows the community that veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence.

FOX invites everyone to support the Make Camo Your Cause mission by donating and purchasing camo gear from U.S.VETS here.

According to U.S.VETS, nearly 38,000 veterans experience homelessness today, accounting for approximately 9% of all homeless adults.

Through the Make Camo Your Cause campaign, U.S.VETS seeks to bring visibility for those who fought for our county and raise awareness to end veteran homelessness while transforming what it means to wear camo here at home.

Supporters can go to the U.S.VETS online shop and find hats, hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with graphics, such as "HONOR U.S. VETS," "MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE," "FOX NEWS" and "FOX SPORTS."

Every purchase helps contribute to the Make Camo Your Cause campaign.

FOX and U.S.VETS also encourages Americans to wear their camo on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Folks can also share photos of themselves in camo gear, along with stories and messages of thanks to veterans, online by using #HONORUSVETS.

"Veterans" and "Homelessness" should never be in the same sentence, and yet, men and women who bravely served our country find themselves sleeping on the streets they fought to protect.

The Make Camo Your Cause campaign runs through Nov. 13. Donations can be made on the U.S.VETS website here.

Show your patriotism, share your pride and join FOX and U.S.VETS in supporting our nation’s veterans!