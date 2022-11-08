These Florida airports, beaches, roads and schools have closed due to Nicole

Some places in the central and southern regions of Florida are closing before Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall.

Here are the airports, beaches, roads and schools that have closed or are planning to close ahead of the storm. All times are Eastern.

Which airports are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole?

Several airports across the Florida Peninsula have announced changes to operations ahead of Nicole's arrival. Here's the status of the major airports.

Daytona Beach International Airport - To close on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – Open.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – To close on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) – To close on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) - To close on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - Open.

Miami International Airport (MIA) - Open.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) – Open.

What beaches are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole?

Beaches in Flagler County were closed Tuesday, while beaches in St. Lucie County will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Boca Raton beaches will close on Wednesday.

Pompano Beach facilities will close on Wednesday and then reopen on Thursday.

What roads and bridges are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole?

Bridges that cross the Intracoastal Waterway in Volusia County will close to eastbound traffic when sustained winds reach 39 mph. When the curfew begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the bridges will close in both directions.

What schools are closed due to Tropical Storm Nicole?

More than a dozen schools, school districts, universities and colleges across the Florida Peninsula have called-off classes because of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Most school leaders have opted to close early on Wednesday and remain closed through Friday.

FOX 35 Orlando has a list of school closings across Central Florida, while WSVN-TV in Miami has a list of school closings in South Florida.