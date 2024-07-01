Hurricane Beryl regains Category 4 strength as life-threatening winds, storm surge set to blast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl became the second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and made history while the storm rapidly intensified from a tropical depression to tropical storm and then a major hurricane in less than 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Beryl has reached Category 4 strength once again as it approaches the Windward Islands in the Caribbean. The NHC says the hurricane has winds of 130 mph, and the region can expect to see life-threatening winds and storm surge from the storm.
St. Lucia implements nationwide shutdown ahead of Hurricane Beryl
For those who live in the region, the weekend was spent preparing for the storm’s onslaught by placing coverings on windows of homes, filling up gas tanks and picking up last-minute supplies after it became clear that Hurricane Beryl would continue to strengthen as it approached island nations like Barbados and St. Lucia, where Hurricane Warnings remain in place.
The office of St. Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said all residents should remain indoors until the all clear is given after a nationwide shutdown was implemented ahead of Hurricane Beryl.
TOPSHOT - A man prepares to board up a shop window as people prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
People queue outside a bus station in Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on June 30, 2024.
Drivers queue to fill their tanks outside a gas station in Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on June 30, 2024.
Strong winds blow as Hurricane Beryl approaches Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024.
Strong winds blow as Hurricane Beryl approaches Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024.
People board up doors and windows of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
People stand in line at a hardware store as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
People shop for jerry cans at a hardware store as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
People board up the windows of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
Workers load sandbags into a truck in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
Bags of sand are placed outside of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
A man screws a board onto the window of a shop in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Beryl in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 30, 2024.
Hospitals and wellness centers on the island activated emergency plans, shelters have been opened for residents, and police and fire departments are on high alert and stand ready to respond to emergencies should any arise during the hurricane.
The prime minister's office also said utility crews would be out across the island in full force once Hurricane Beryl moves out of the region.
Barbados braces for Beryl by closing schools, airports
"We still need to be extremely vigilant," Mottley said Sunday night. "You can tell that there's bad weather in the atmosphere."
The Barbados Light and Power Company said it did not plan to shut down electricity ahead of the storm, but emergency procedures were in place.
"Our protection systems are designed to automatically trip any circuits impacted by the hurricane," the company said. "Additionally, our teams will be in control centers throughout the night, monitoring systems."
The island has also opened dozens of shelters for residents if needed, and Mottley asked residents to stock up on food and water.
"We expect that the system will affect us, but we give thanks that we do not believe that it will be the worst of the hurricane-force winds, but still tropical storm winds," Mottley said Sunday night. "And we've seen what tropical storms have done to us in the past. Both in terms of loss of property, loss of roofs and loss of other infrastructure."
While power wasn't expected to be shut down ahead of Hurricane Beryl, the island shut down the water system in preparation for the storm.
The Barbados Water Authority said the shutdown of the water system was precautionary to protect the critical infrastructure.
Schools have also been closed across Barbados, and Grantly Adams International Airport closed at 7 p.m. Sunday. The facility will remain closed until further notice.
Hurricane-force winds (74-plus mph) extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) extend outward up to 125 miles.
On Beryl's forecast trajectory, the storm's center is expected to move across the Windward Islands later Monday morning and then across the southeastern and central Caribbean later Monday through Wednesday.
Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area starting early Monday morning.