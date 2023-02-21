The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, and tens of millions of people along the East Coast from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England, as well as along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, must be prepared for the possibility of a direct hit from a powerful storm.

But how do hurricanes form? There are several conditions that need to be met for a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane to develop.

Here’s a closer look at how these powerful and destructive storms form.

How do hurricanes form?

Hurricanes begin as a cluster of thunderstorms known as a tropical disturbance. These are also sometimes called tropical waves.

If that disturbance becomes better organized in an environment favorable for development, it could eventually evolve into a tropical depression, tropical storm or even a hurricane.

Hurricanes need warm ocean water, moist air

According to NOAA, a disturbance needs to be sitting above a very warm ocean with water temperatures of 80 degrees or more for a depth of at least 150 feet.

As the system moves across the open water, warm and humid air from the ocean rises into the storm and forms an area of low pressure under it.

That causes more air to rush in and aids in the development of precipitation and thunderstorms.

Why does location matter?

Another important factor in hurricane development is location.

The spin of the Earth causes the Coriolis effect. The force generates a counterclockwise spin in areas of low pressure in the Northern Hemisphere and a clockwise spin in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Coriolis effect is at its minimum at the equator and maximum at the poles.

According to the National Weather Service, this means hurricanes are unable to form within 5 degrees latitude of the equator.

Hurricanes love low wind shear

One of the most important ingredients for a hurricane to develop is low vertical wind shear – winds that change direction or speed with height.

Strong upper level winds will destroy a hurricane's structure by displacing the warm air above the hurricane's eye, limiting the development of thunderstorms that fuel the tropical system.