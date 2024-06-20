Search
Weather News
Beryl tracker: Live forecast, tropical weather alerts, spaghetti models and more

Beryl is expected to move into the Caribbean Sea over the next few days.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Islands that make up the Lesser and Greater Antilles are watching for the arrival of what could be Beryl over the weekend and into next week 01:59

Caribbean islands in forecast cone for Tropical Depression Two

Islands that make up the Lesser and Greater Antilles are watching for the arrival of what could be Beryl over the weekend and into next week

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become the season's first hurricane.

These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest live information on Beryl.

You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about Tropical Storm Beryl.

Where is Tropical Storm Beryl?

Tracking Beryl
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Beryl?

Beryl forecast cone
(FOX Weather)

 

What do the computer models say for Tropical Storm Beryl?

Spaghetti models
(FOX Weather)

 

How strong could Tropical Storm Beryl get?

Models strength forecast
(FOX Weather)

 
