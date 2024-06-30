Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Beryl makes history by becoming strongest hurricane to form in June

Beryl made history as it became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record in the month of June, beating out Hurricane Audrey in 1957.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan joined FOX Weather on Sunday to break down the latest forecast on Hurricane Beryl and what the future may hold for the monster storm as it spins closer to the Caribbean. 07:35

Hurricane Beryl's rapid intensification happened 'sooner than we expected,' NHC says

National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan joined FOX Weather on Sunday to break down the latest forecast on Hurricane Beryl and what the future may hold for the monster storm as it spins closer to the Caribbean.

Hurricane Beryl continues to charge west, making history as it rapidly intensifies through the Atlantic Basin.

Beryl made history as it became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record in the month of June, beating out Hurricane Audrey in 1957.

Beryl also formed farther east than any other June hurricane since records began in the mid-1800s. The previous record was held by Hurricane Two, which formed in 1933 while off the northern coast of South America.

TRACKING BERYL: SEE THE HURRICANE'S LIVE FORECAST

Satellite shows Hurricane Beryl charging west on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

A look at Hurricane Beryl on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

(NOAA)

Typically, the basin doesn't see its first major hurricane until around Sept. 1.

READ: BERYL BECOMES EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CAT 4 HURRICANE

Impacts from major hurricanes are infrequent in the southeastern Caribbean, with hurricanes Dennis and Emily setting records in 2005 for their peak intensities.

The name Beryl has been used on rotating lists managed by the World Meteorological Organization since 1982.

This chart shows the amount of tropical cyclone activity, in terms of named storms and hurricanes, that occurs in the Atlantic Basin on each calendar day between May 1 and Dec. 31. Specifically, it shows the number of hurricanes (yellow area) and the combined named storms and hurricanes (red area) that occur on each calendar day over a 100-year period. The chart is based on data from the 77-year period from 1944 to 2020 (starting at the beginning of the aircraft reconnaissance era) but normalized to 100 years. The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but tropical cyclone activity sometimes occurs before and after these dates, respectively. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

This chart shows the amount of tropical cyclone activity, in terms of named storms and hurricanes, that occurs in the Atlantic Basin on each calendar day between May 1 and Dec. 31. Specifically, it shows the number of hurricanes (yellow area) and the combined named storms and hurricanes (red area) that occur on each calendar day over a 100-year period. The chart is based on data from the 77-year period from 1944 to 2020 (starting at the beginning of the aircraft reconnaissance era) but normalized to 100 years. The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but tropical cyclone activity sometimes occurs before and after these dates, respectively. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October.

(National Hurricane Center / NOAA)

Tags
Loading...