Beryl makes history by becoming strongest hurricane to form in June

Hurricane Beryl continues to charge west, making history as it rapidly intensifies through the Atlantic Basin.

Beryl made history as it became the strongest Atlantic hurricane on record in the month of June, beating out Hurricane Audrey in 1957.

Beryl also formed farther east than any other June hurricane since records began in the mid-1800s. The previous record was held by Hurricane Two, which formed in 1933 while off the northern coast of South America.

Typically, the basin doesn't see its first major hurricane until around Sept. 1.

Impacts from major hurricanes are infrequent in the southeastern Caribbean, with hurricanes Dennis and Emily setting records in 2005 for their peak intensities.

The name Beryl has been used on rotating lists managed by the World Meteorological Organization since 1982.