Beryl rapidly strengthens into first hurricane of 2024 Atlantic tropical cyclone season

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking Hurricane Beryl, which is less than 1,000 miles east of the Caribbean.

The second named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season quickly strengthened from a tropical depression into a tropical storm and a hurricane within a period of 24 hours, which was helped by the atmospheric conditions.

At last report from the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph and the minimum central pressure was below 992 MB.

The latest stats for Beryl.

(FOX Weather)



Its strength makes the cyclone a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which is unusual to see during June in the central Atlantic.

The average date for the first hurricane formation in the Atlantic basin is August 11, so the season is running ahead of typical schedule.

Water temperatures in parts of the central Atlantic resemble values that are typical in August and September and, due to the hurricane’s small size, it has been able to avoid Saharan dust and hostile upper-level winds.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Barbados, while other nearby islands such as St Lucia, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands, Martinique, Dominica and Tobago are under watches.

The latest forecast cone for Beryl.

(FOX Weather)



WHERE ARE THE LESSER ANTILLES, WINDWARD ISLANDS AND LEEWARD ISLANDS

What is the forecast for Hurricane Beryl?

Damaging winds, which are considered to be either tropical-storm-force or hurricane force, only extend outwards up to 45 miles from the center.

On its forecast trajectory, only the Windward Islands will be impacted by damaging wind gusts over the next 72 hours as the system travels in a west or west-northwest heading.

The latest forecast from the NHC now shows winds reaching upwards of 120 mph in the eastern Caribbean, which would make the hurricane a major Category 3.

The latest forecast cone for Beryl.

(FOX Weather)



In addition to hurricane-force winds, torrential rains will drench the islands. Current forecast totals predict Beryl will bring 3-6 inches of rain across Barbados and the affected Windward Islands, producing localized flooding.

The NHC has upgraded its storm surge forecast and is now predicting a "life-threatening" surge that will raise water levels by as much as 5 to 7 feet above normal tide levels in areas of an onshore flow.

Will Beryl impact the U.S.?

The closest American territories to the storm are the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and neither is under a watch.

The FOX Forecast Center expects the main impacts to remain south of the islands; however, a passing band of showers cannot be ruled out.

It is too soon to tell if the hurricane will ever threaten the continental U.S., but if it does, it will likely be in a different form.

"After Beryl tracks into the Caribbean, the forecast becomes fuzzier. Could it eventually track into the Gulf? Yes, said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross . "Although it’s not worth thinking about. There are too many variables in play."