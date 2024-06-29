Barbados braces for Beryl amid hosting thousands for World Cup of Cricket tournament

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – As Hurricane Watches loom over the Caribbean island of Barbados as Hurricane Beryl is expected to approach later this weekend, emergency managers have their hands full not just preparing residents for the impending storm but also flocks of tourists who have come from around the world for the T20 Men's World Cup of Cricket.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley took to social media Friday night and urged her constituents to start preparations now for stormy weather.

"We are then more than likely going to be facing a storm and possibly a hurricane … within the next 48 hours," Mottley said during the address. "The reality is that we are not in a position to know exactly what type of weather we are going to face, but we know we’re going to face some weather. And you and I know that when these things happen it’s better to plan for the worst and pray for the best."

The latest forecasts have become more daunting. Beryl is now expected to undergo rapid intensification into a dangerous major hurricane as it passes just south of the island early Monday morning with peak wind gusts around 115 mph. That would place the storm at a major Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The island has 34 shelters designated for residents to ride out the storm if needed, and Motter suggested residents stock up on non-perishable foods and water for the stormy week ahead.

Next week ‘is going to be kind of a long week’

But it’s not just her residents that need to prepare. Barbados is home to this year’s T20 Cricket World Cup, drawing tourists and cricket fans from around the world.

Luckily, most of the tournament is complete, with the final match scheduled for Saturday between South Africa and India.

"We are hosting the Cricket World Cup Finals, and we do have a lot of people on the island," Motter said. "And while (the storm) is not expected to affect (Saturday’s) events, we do believe that we have the duty to ensure that all who are here are also in a position to prepare themselves for any eventuality."

And even after Beryl passes, another tropical disturbance may push through the Lesser Antilles around the middle of the week for renewed heavy rains.

"So know that next week is going to be kind of a long week," Motter said. "We hope that (that second system) will not raise itself to a storm, but even if it doesn’t, the inundation of water coming after what happens on Monday is likely to cause problems."

But Motter expressed confidence that if island residents can band together and help their neighbors, they’ll weather the storm.

"As fate would have it, we’re doing this while we’re hosting the world," Motter said. "But that is life and I have learned that in this job you have got to be able to walk and chew, and we will walk and chew."