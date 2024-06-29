Besides Beryl, here’s what else is forming in the tropics

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two areas other than Hurricane Beryl for the potential of tropical development over the next week.

The first disturbance is around the Yucatán Peninsula and is being identified as Invest 94L, and the secondary feature is in the central Atlantic and will be known as Invest 96L.

An "invest" is simply a naming convention used by NOAA to identify areas it is investigating for possible development within the next few days.

Neither are expected to rapidly intensify over the next few days, so development, if any, will be slow to occur.

Tracking the tropics

(FOX Weather)



BERYL RAPIDLY STRENGTHENS INTO FIRST HURRICANE OF 2024 ATLANTIC TROPICAL CYCLONE SEASON

Future Invest 96L over the central Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center has given the area of disturbed weather, which is several hundred miles east of Hurricane Beryl, a high chance of development over the next week.

Forecasters say that if development trends continue, a tropical depression or tropical storm could form during the Independence Day week.

The disturbance is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph and is not an immediate threat to any landmasses.

By the end of the holiday week, the system could approach the eastern Caribbean, but its size and strength remain uncertain.

Tracking disturbance entering central Atlantic

(FOX Weather)



"It's even farther south with plenty of warm water ahead. The upper-level winds are not expected to be as quite as conducive for tropical development as they were for Beryl, but computer model forecasts show a significant system passing through the eastern Caribbean islands," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

WHY THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN IS KNOWN AS THE 'HURRICANE GRAVEYARD'

Invest 94L heading for the Bay of Campeche

Conditions in the Bay of Campeche and southwestern Gulf of Mexico appear to be favorable for development in the same region where Tropical Storm Alberto formed more than a week ago.

Forecast models show a complex of showers and thunderstorms emerging out over the warm water, but its time will be limited for development.

Regardless of organization, heavy rainfall is expected to impact portions of Mexico through most of the upcoming week.

"A strong area of high pressure is forecast to be sitting over the southern U.S. at the end of the week, which should hold the disturbance or whatever it becomes well to the south," said Norcross. "Heavy rain will, of course, be possible in Central America and southern Mexico, depending on what develops."

Tracking 94L

(FOX Weather)



The odds for 94L’s development have never been greater than about 50-50 during its lifespan.

BARBADOS BRACES FOR BERYL AMID HOSTING THOUSANDS FOR WORLD CUP OF CRICKET TOURNAMENT

Atlantic basin climatology

The 2024 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin is ahead of schedule when compared to a typical year.

According to NHC historical data, the third named storm typically forms by August 3 and the second hurricane forms by August 26.

During an average season,14 named storms form, with seven that strengthen into hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially spans approximately 26 weeks and lasts through November 30.