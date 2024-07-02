Watch: Astronauts document monstrous Hurricane Beryl from space

There is no better view of Hurricane Beryl than from 200 miles above Earth to contextualize how powerful and organized this historic storm is as it continues its dangerous trek across the Caribbean.

Views from the International Space Station taken from cameras on the orbiting laboratory's cameras and by the astronauts who live there show Beryl's near-perfect organization as it batters Caribbean islands this week as a Category 4 and grew into a devastating Category 5 storm.

NASA Astronaut Matthew Dominick arrived on the ISS in March as part of the Crew-8 mission and has been honing in on his photography skills while in orbit.

Dominick focused his camera lens on Hurricane Beryl on Monday around the time of the first landfall in the Caribbean islands.

He snapped the photo below of the well-organized eye of the storm. Beryl is a smaller hurricane, which gives it the upper hand in maintaining organization and a tight eye.

"Peering down into the eye with the 50 to 500 mm lens gave me both an eerie feeling and a high level of weather nerd excitement," Dominick wrote on X.

Ahead of landfall, the ISS cameras captured the pure white of Beryl's shape moving east across the Earth.

Astronauts typically spend about six months living and working on the International Space Station. Many space fliers experience what is known as the "overview effect" after looking down on Earth and witnessing natural disasters and weather from 200 miles above the planet.