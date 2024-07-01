See it: Hurricane Beryl rips apart Caribbean islands in first landfall

Hurricane Beryl lashed the Windward Islands on Monday as the powerful storm generated 150 mph winds. Sit back in safety and watch the violent scenes that played out.

Up to 10 inches of rain fell across areas of Grenada. Along the coast, 6–9 feet of storm surge swamped resort hotels. In Barbadoes, several foreign cricket teams in the country for the World Cup of Cricket tournament were trapped in those hotels.

Vacationing families watched nervously from high rise windows as walls of rain hit sliding glass patio doors at beach hotels. The wind whipped up waves in swimming pools.

On Grenada, locals were warned to seek higher ground as Beryl closed in. Many never evacuated. After the storm cleared late Monday, residents were left to pick up pieces of debris from the catastrophic storm.

Wild wind tore apart buildings across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. UNICEF said the Owia Government School was "significantly damaged."

Boats raced to Trinidad to shelter from the storm. The government allowed boaters to anchor without processing through customs until the storm passed. Soon the waves became too much for other boats to try to get into port.

The palm trees held up to hurricane-force winds in Greneda, but other neighborhoods were torn apart. Damage pictures are slow to come in from the damaged island nations.

Beryl is forecast to weaken slightly after Tuesday when it closes in on Jamaica.

WHERE IS HURRICANE BERYL HEADED NEXT? SHOULD THE GULF COAST PREPARE?