Extreme Weather
See it: Hurricane Beryl rips apart Caribbean islands in first landfall

Beryl continues to charge through the Caribbean and is forecast to be in the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

By Hillary Andrews , Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Hurricane Beryl lashed the Windward Islands on Monday as the powerful storm generated 150 mph winds. Sit back in safety and watch the violent scenes that played out.

Up to 10 inches of rain fell across areas of Grenada. Along the coast, 6–9 feet of storm surge swamped resort hotels. In Barbadoes, several foreign cricket teams in the country for the World Cup of Cricket tournament were trapped in those hotels.

Vacationing families watched nervously from high rise windows as walls of rain hit sliding glass patio doors at beach hotels. The wind whipped up waves in swimming pools.

On Grenada, locals were warned to seek higher ground as Beryl closed in. Many never evacuated. After the storm cleared late Monday, residents were left to pick up pieces of debris from the catastrophic storm.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    A woman runs as water from the sea floods a street after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in the parish of Saint James, Barbados, near Bridgetown.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    Beryl damage in the Grenadines.

    A boy clears rock from the street as it gets flooded after the hurricane Beryl passes in the parish of Saint James, Barbados, near to Bridgetown, Barbados on July 1, 2024.

    Residents clear a boat from the street as it gets flooded after the passage of Hurricane Beryl in the parish of Saint James, Barbados, near Bridgetown on July 1, 2024. Officials in Barbados said the island was buffeted by high winds and pelting rain, but appeared to have avoided disaster, reporting no injuries so far.

Wild wind tore apart buildings across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. UNICEF said the Owia Government School was "significantly damaged."

Boats raced to Trinidad to shelter from the storm. The government allowed boaters to anchor without processing through customs until the storm passed. Soon the waves became too much for other boats to try to get into port.

The palm trees held up to hurricane-force winds in Greneda, but other neighborhoods were torn apart. Damage pictures are slow to come in from the damaged island nations.

The NHC Director made a plea to those in Grenada to not go outside when the calm of the eye moved overhead because the storm moved so fast, the backside of the eyewall would catch them.

(FOX Weather)

Beryl is forecast to weaken slightly after Tuesday when it closes in on Jamaica.

WHERE IS HURRICANE BERYL HEADED NEXT? SHOULD THE GULF COAST PREPARE?

