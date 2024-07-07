Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas, carrying 90 mph gusts and life-threatening storm surge

Hurricane Beryl roared ashore in Texas early Monday morning, making landfall around Matagorda at 3:50 a.m. CT Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, pounding the region with torrential rains, flooding storm surges, and powerful gusts topping 70-90 mph that have knocked out power to nearly a million people in East Texas.

"Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is ongoing across portions of Texas," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in their 5 a.m. CT update. "Damaging winds ongoing along the coast, with strong winds moving inland."

Beryl's peak sustained winds were holding steady at 80 mph as the storm swirled about 55 miles southwest of Houston, as of the 6 a.m. CT update.

The cyclone’s powerful hurricane-force winds are leading to skyrocketing power outages. Nearly 1 million electrical customers in Texas have already lost power, according to Centerpoint Energy's outage page.

Gusts have hit 91 mph in Freeport, 86 mph in Matagorda City, 81 mph in Palacios and at an elevated station in Houston, 78 mph in Galveston, and 60 mph at Houston Intercontinental Airport.

Numerous Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings were posted ahead of the storm’s arrival and are still in effect for the Texas Gulf Coast. A threat of tornadoes also prompted a Tornado Watch for the region.

Storm surge is forecast to reach 3-7 feet in some spots near Beryl, and water was already pushing into the Texas coast and bays along Beryl's approach. Measurements have reached 3.2 feet in Sargent and 2.6 feet in Matagorda Bay as of 2:30 a.m. CT. Some of those gauges have since ceased reporting, possibly due to power outages.

"That (storm) surge is just pouring into Treasure Island," said FOX Weather Storm Tracker Mark Sudduth. "You could literally see it pouring in like a raging river right now."

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

The ferocious gusts are blasting torrential rainfall falling at rates of 2-4 inches an hour.

"It feels like the entire backs of my legs are on fire because it stings," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said as she reported live from Surfside Beach, Texas early Monday morning. "The raindrops almost turn into a needle head. Almost like, as if you were getting a tattoo. Like, it's that kind of feel of that persistent needle pressure against your skin."

The National Weather Service in Houston reports flash flooding is ongoing in parts of the Houston Metro area as 3-6 inches of rain have already fallen as of early Monday morning with at least another 2-4 additional inches possible. Flash Flood Warnings cover millions around the Houston and Galveston metro areas.

Forecast for Beryl

Hurricane-force winds over 74 mph are likely to continue near the storm's center – which is forecast to pass near the Houston metro area later Monday morning – with tropical storm-force gusts of 40 mph or more stretching 115 miles out from Beryl's center.

South Texas Wind Forecast

Gusts could reach 60-70 mph in the Houston Metro area Monday morning as Beryl's powerful storm center passes just to the west of the metro area Monday morning.

Houston's METRO has suspended all local buses and METRORail services until at least 8 a.m. Monday as Beryl moves through East Texas.

Much of East Texas could see 5–10 inches of rain, with localized amounts up to 15 inches by the time Beryl moves out. The Houston area is currently forecast to receive 5–8 inches of rain, with heavier amounts in the southern and western suburbs.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi, Texas, said any of the outer rain bands could also produce tropical storm-force gusts and even spin up an isolated tornado.

As Beryl continues northward, it’ll bring rain and strong winds as far north as Michigan by the end of the workweek.

Beryl’s current forecast cone shows the storm will weaken as it moves north but maintains tropical depression strength from Arkansas through Michigan throughout the week. A tropical depression is a cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. Unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified by numbers rather than names.

The Weather Prediction Center outlined an area from Arkansas through central Illinois that could see flash flooding Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beryl’s destructive past

Beryl formed on June 29 and became the season’s first hurricane. After it rapidly intensified across the Atlantic and into the Caribbean, the storm broke multiple records throughout its trek.

Beryl made its first landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Carriacou Island on Monday, July 1.

Just hours after pummeling the Windward Islands, Beryl continued strengthening, reaching Category 5 strength Monday evening. Beryl shattered the record for the earliest Category 5 hurricane observed in the Atlantic basin.

Beryl continued through the Caribbean Sea, making a close pass to Jamaica on Wednesday, where Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness was forced to declare the island a disaster area. Beryl produced massive waves along the coast in Kingston as Beryl moved miles off the Jamaican coast. Storm surge sent water rushing into Kingston as Beryl passed the island.

Hurricane Beryl continued, heading straight for Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

By early Friday morning, Beryl made its second official landfall just northeast of Tulum at 6:05 a.m. ET as a strong Category 2 hurricane with peak winds estimated at 110 mph. The hurricane dropped torrential rains, and brought storm surge to some of Mexico’s popular tourist destinations.

Even though the Yucatán Peninsula weakened the blow, Beryl still managed to emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Saturday, where it continued to move northward through the weekend.

Texas was Beryl’s third and final landfall before the storm is forecast to deteriorate as it moves northward through the U.S.

Beryl has killed at least 10 people as it made its journey across the Caribbean.