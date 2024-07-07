Beryl's wrath to be felt as far north as Michigan, Ohio this week

While Beryl is expected to bring hurricane conditions to Texas on Monday, strong winds and rain from the cyclone will move into the Midwest by midweek.

Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio are among the states that will feel the impact of Beryl.

Once Beryl hits Texas, the cyclone is expected to travel north throughout the South and Midwest.

Beryl’s current forecast cone shows the storm will weaken as it moves north but maintains tropical depression strength from Arkansas through Michigan throughout the week. A tropical depression is a cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. Unlike tropical storms and hurricanes, tropical depressions are identified by numbers rather than names.

Current forecasts have Beryl’s remnants extending into Ohio and Michigan by the end of the workweek.

Several inches of rain are possible as the storm treks north, leading to significant flash flooding concerns.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall to spread from eastern Texas through central Illinois by midweek.

"At this time, the higher (…) amounts focus over northwest Arkansas to central Illinois with the highest over the Ozarks. Areal averages are expected to be around 2 to 5 inches with local maximums upwards of 8 inches," the Weather Prediction Center wrote Sunday.

