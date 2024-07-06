Hurricane Warnings issued for Texas as Beryl eyes Monday landfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Warnings have now been issued for Texas' Gulf Coast as Beryl continues its threatening march toward the Lone Star State.

A Hurricane Warning means hurricane conditions with sustained winds of 74 mph or greater are expected within the next 36 hours. In addition to the damaging wind threat, a dangerous storm surge and a foot of rain or more is possible through the early half of the week.

The warning is now in effect from south of Corpus Christi to around Sargent, Texas.

Parts of the coast around Galveston and South Padre Island are under a Tropical Storm Warning, where winds could reach upwards of 73 mph.

Tropical weather alerts

(FOX Weather)



Beryl remains a tropical storm, having lost some of its energy after crossing Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula on Friday morning. But as Beryl slowly regains strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, it will likely regain hurricane status as it eyes a more northerly track toward the heart of the Texas Gulf Coast by Monday.

"We are expecting a lot of that intensification to take place in the last, you know, 12 to 18 hours prior to landfall," National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan told FOX Weather. "So people do need to prepare as if there is going to be a hurricane, because that's what we're expecting and all the hazards that come with that."

A dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet is expected to impact a wide swath of the Texas coast by Sunday night into Monday, while torrential rains that total as much as 10-15 inches threaten flash and urban flooding – some of which could be considerable. Beryl's powerful hurricane-force winds could lead to power outages and property damage.

Tracking Beryl

(FOX Weather)



The weather is expected to rapidly deteriorate on Monday morning from Brownsville to Houston, and preparations should be underway for a hurricane to make landfall later in the day.

"This is going to be a very challenging system to deal with because it's so disorganized now, and it's going to look disorganized as it approaches the coast, and it's harder to get people motivated to take action," said FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross. "But we have a situation where it could intensify significantly (Sunday) as it's approaching the coast like right offshore."

Norcross says if so, we could end up with a pretty significant hurricane.

"Probably not above a category 2, but where we've seen storms intensify rapidly right off the coast. And that's not completely out of the question."

Beryl forecast cone

(FOX Weather)



KNOW YOUR ZONE: TEXAS HURRICANE EVACUATION ZONES

How much storm surge can be expected along the Texas coast?

A Storm Surge Warning is also in effect from Padre Island to San Luis Pass, including Corpus Christi Bay and Matagorda Bay. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a potential for life-threatening water rises within the next 36 hours.

Storm Surge alerts

(FOX Weather)



Storm Surge models indicate a water rise of 3-5 feet is possible from Baffin Bay to Sargent, along with Corpus Christi Bay and Matagorda Bay starting as early as Sunday night and lasting into Monday.

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the center, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC warned. "Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances."

How much rain is expected in Texas from Beryl?

South Texas Rainfall Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Much of East Texas should brace for several inches of rain from Beryl. Wide swaths of 5-10 inch accumulations are expected with localized amounts up to 15 inches, across portions of the Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas from Sunday through the middle of next week.

"This rainfall is likely to produce areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally considerable in nature," the NHC warned.

The Houston area is currently forecast to see around 5-8 inches of rain with heavier amounts in the southern and western suburbs.

Houston Rainfall Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Any of the outer rain bands could also produce tropical storm-force gusts and even spin up an isolated tornado, meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi, Texas said.

WHAT IS THE IKE DIKE?

Evacuation orders issued for some Texas communities

Cameron County, Texas was one of the first in the state to issue voluntary evacuations.

Authorities advised those living in mobile homes and visitors staying at parks to seek more substantial shelter.

The county was one of 40 that were part of a disaster declaration signed by acting Governor Dan Patrick.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is currently out of the country, but said he is monitoring the situation.

Communities in low-lying areas and along the coast have already started to offer sandbags to residents, which will be available as long as supplies last.