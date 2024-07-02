Hurricane Beryl to bring life-threatening winds, storm surge to Jamaica after slamming Windward Islands

KINGSTON, Jamaica - All eyes are on Hurricane Beryl as the monster record-breaking Category 5 storm continues to make its way across the Caribbean Sea on a path that could take the deadly storm over Jamaica. It's the next move for Beryl after making landfall in the southern Windward Islands Monday and unleashing a fury of catastrophic wind damage and storm surge flooding, leaving at least three dead.

Beryl made landfall Monday in Carriacou Island, Grenada, as a powerful, high-end Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, but major damage was reported across the region from Barbados to St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And now, as Hurricane Beryl continues to plow across the open waters of the Caribbean, millions of people in Jamaica are holding their breath and rushing to complete last-minute preparations while praying for the hurricane to wobble farther south and spare the island nation from the brunt of the historic storm.

Jamaican prime minister warns residents of impending disaster

Regardless of whether Jamaica takes a direct hit or not - government officials say they're ready to respond to the potential disaster.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness held a news conference on Monday and urged residents to be "in a high state of readiness and preparedness" as Hurricane Beryl continues to advance east across the Caribbean.

"We have an impending disaster, and we have to treat it with the seriousness that it requires," he said on Monday. "We will have some adverse weather impacts, whether it’s a direct hit or a glancing blow, and therefore everyone needs to be now in a mental state of readiness."

Daryl Vaz, Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, said telecommunications companies have their emergency plans in place as the island prepares for the possible arrival of Hurricane Beryl.

He said he had been in touch with Starlink for extra telecommunications coverage, and airports in Jamaica have been in touch with airlines about the situation and would remain open until it was no longer safe to do so.

In addition, the Chief of Defense staff for the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) Vice Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman said her troops are ready to help and respond in the event that Hurricane Beryl directly impacts the country.

"The JDF has initiated its normal protocols for hurricane preparedness, so firstly we have set about securing our bases and installations so that we are ready and available to serve the nation," she said.

Jamaica under Hurricane Warning as Beryl moves closer

The latest stats for Beryl.

The island of Jamaica is now under a Hurricane Warning, and impacts could be felt as early as Tuesday night.

"There is a possibility that Jamaica takes a direct hit," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "We could have impacts as early as (Tuesday night) with the biggest day being (Wednesday)."

Hurricane Beryl remains an extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane with winds of 165 mph and a minimum central pressure of 934 millibars.

The latest forecast cone for Beryl.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Beryl is located about 625 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and the storm is moving off to the west-northwest at 22 mph.

The NHC says Beryl should continue to move rapidly to the west-northwest over the next few days and eventually turn westward by Thursday.

On that track, the NHC says the center of Hurricane Beryl will move quickly across the southeastern and central Caribbean on Tuesday and is forecast to pass near Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

The current track also shows Hurricane Beryl moving into the Yucatán Peninsula on Friday morning.

The forecast knocks Beryl down to a tropical storm when it plows inland.

But Beryl is then forecast to emerge into the Bay of Campeche and possibly the western Gulf of Mexico.

"What happens past Jamaica? Well, there’s a lot of questions," Merwin said. "We have this upper level dip in the jet stream that’s going to create a weakness here. And when it comes to the path of a hurricane, they like the path of least resistance. They don’t want to work too hard."

And a ridge of high pressure that has been baking the southern Plains may create a bit of weakness in the protective atmospheric wall currently shielding the South from Beryl.

"So that means that if you live in South Texas and also for family and friends in Mexico, you got to watch this forecast very closely," Merwin said, adding we may not have good answers on the forecast until Thursday once Beryl emerges from the Yucatán Peninsula.

"Does it emerge a little bit farther off to the north, or does it dive really tucked down into the Bay of Campeche?" Merwin said. "And that will be key information for what this means for Mexico and maybe South Texas. The computer models favor more of an issue for Mexico, but South Texas is not out of the woods yet."

To that end, the very southern end of Texas, including the city of Brownsville, is on the edge of Beryl’s forecast cone from the NHC as of Tuesday morning.

Watches and warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Jamaica, while a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

At least 3 dead after Hurricane Beryl slams Windward Islands

One day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the Windward Islands, the reality of the destruction and devastation started to set in.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in an address to the nation on Monday night that Hurricane Beryl "devastated" Union Island, and 90% of the homes on the island have been severely damaged or destroyed.

The airport also suffered major damage, with Gonsalves saying the roof of the facility was ripped off during the storm’s catastrophic winds.

In addition, at least one person was killed, and Gonsalves warned the death toll could rise as more information is received.

Grenada's Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, reported the situation is grim, with buildings destroyed and roads impassable due to downed power lines. Mitchell added government officials from the nearby island of Carriacou reported at least two deaths and that "the possibility that there will be more fatalities remains a grim reality."

The island of Barbados also suffered the effects of Hurricane Beryl, but efforts to clear streets of debris and restore services began almost immediately after the passage of the storm.

Significant damage was reported to boats at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex due to the storm surge flooding caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley toured the damage on Monday and said she would work to support those impacted by the damage to the region.

She also said all government departments would be open on Tuesday following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, with the exception of schools.

According to officials, the Port of Bridgetown reopened for business on Tuesday morning, and flights would start to resume at Grantley Adams International Airport.

Crews have also been busy restoring water to affected residents. In an update, the Barbados Water Authority (BWS) said that production capacity reached 85% around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"While all pumps were secured due to the temporary shutdown and are in good working order, the Authority did sustain minor damage to some equipment as a result of the weather," the BWA said in a statement.

Water tankers will continue to deliver water to those who are in an area currently without service.