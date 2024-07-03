Search
Extreme Weather
Before-and-after pictures show devastation to Caribbean after Beryl slams islands

Maxar Technologies obtained satellite photos showing the communities in Carriacou being whipped out by Beryl's powerful 150 mph winds.

By Emilee Speck
Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves joins FOX Weather to talk about the impacts from Hurricane Beryl across the country's 32 islands with the most damage in the southern chain islands. "We have a major set back," Gonsalves said.  04:54

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Beryl's destructive path across multiple Caribbean island chains where the Category 4 storm first made landfall this week.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday morning in Carriacou, an island in Grenada. The storm also caused widespread damage on the neighboring islands of Petite Martinique, Petite St. Vincent and Union Island. Island officials have confirmed multiple fatalities, and that number is expected to rise. 

Maxar satellite imagery shows Brunswick, Carriacou in Grenada after Hurricane Beryl on July 2,2024.

(Maxar Technologies)

Maxar Technologies obtained satellite photos showing the communities in Carriacou being whipped out by Beryl's powerful 150 mph winds.

Maxar satellite imagery shows Argyle, Carriacou in Grenada after Hurricane Beryl on July 2,2024.

(Maxar Technologies)

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves said the devastation across the southern islands is "horrendous."

The view below shows the islands of Carriacou, including Petite St. Vincent and Petite Martinique, after the storm. 

The islands of Petite St. Vincent and Martinique after Hurricane Beryl on July 2, 2024.

(Maxar Technologies)

A view of Petite Martinique before the storm. 

Before Hurricane Beryl in Petite Martinique.

(Maxar Technologies )

After Beryl, the landscape of the eastern part of the island looked completely different due to storm surge, powerful winds and torrential rains.

After Hurricane Beryl in Petite Martinique, Grenada.

(Maxar Technologies)

Clifton Harbor on Union Island suffered devastating damage to boats and infrastructure on the island. 

TEXAS INCLUDED IN HURRICANE BERYL'S FORECAST CONE AS MONSTROUS STORM CHARGES THROUGH CARIBBEAN

"Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed — their roofs and structures. The Union Island airport's roof is gone; it's no more," Gonsalves said.

Maxar satellite imagery shows Clifton Harbor, Union Island after Hurricane Beryl on July 2,2024.

(Maxar Technologies)

Beryl continues its damaging journey across the Atlantic, and as a Category 4 hurricane, it is expected to have widespread impacts in Jamaica and Haiti. 

