Before-and-after pictures show devastation to Caribbean after Beryl slams islands

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Beryl's destructive path across multiple Caribbean island chains where the Category 4 storm first made landfall this week.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday morning in Carriacou, an island in Grenada. The storm also caused widespread damage on the neighboring islands of Petite Martinique, Petite St. Vincent and Union Island. Island officials have confirmed multiple fatalities, and that number is expected to rise.

Maxar Technologies obtained satellite photos showing the communities in Carriacou being whipped out by Beryl's powerful 150 mph winds.

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves said the devastation across the southern islands is "horrendous."

The view below shows the islands of Carriacou, including Petite St. Vincent and Petite Martinique, after the storm.

A view of Petite Martinique before the storm.

After Beryl, the landscape of the eastern part of the island looked completely different due to storm surge, powerful winds and torrential rains.

Clifton Harbor on Union Island suffered devastating damage to boats and infrastructure on the island.

"Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed — their roofs and structures. The Union Island airport's roof is gone; it's no more," Gonsalves said.

Beryl continues its damaging journey across the Atlantic, and as a Category 4 hurricane, it is expected to have widespread impacts in Jamaica and Haiti.