Houston Beryl Tracker: Live forecast maps, tropical weather alerts, rain, wind projections and more

These maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest live information for the Houston area on Beryl, which is now making its way toward the Texas Coast as a tropical storm but is expected to regain hurricane strength before arrival in the heart of the Texas Gulf Coast by Monday.

Where is Beryl currently?

Tracking Beryl

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

What is the forecast track for Beryl?

Beryl forecast cone

Houston Metro Futurecast

What are the wind forecasts for Houston and Galveston?

Beryl forecast gusts

Beryl current wind speeds

What is the rainfall forecast for Houston?

Houston Area Rainfall Forecast

What is the severe weather threat level for Beryl in Houston?

Houston Area Severe Weather Threat for Sunday

Houston Area Severe Weather Threat for Monday

What is the Flash Flood Threat level for Houston from Beryl?