Potentially catastrophic winter storm to slam millions in over 30 states, stretching from South to East Coast

A potentially historic winter storm extending over 2,000 miles and across more than 30 states is likely to take shape later this week and into the weekend. It could deliver record-setting snow and dangerous ice from the Southern Plains through the Mid-Atlantic.

Over 30 states will face the impact of the major winter storm from the South to the East Coast, with heavy snow threatening to bury cities in the bullseye in potentially a foot of snow, while punishing millions of Americans with crippling levels of ice that could give way to dangerous travel conditions and widespread power outages.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday.

An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move out of the West and either interact with, or merge into, the pronounced dip in the jet stream that is ushering in the cold air, providing the necessary ingredients for a major winter storm that has been hard to come by this season.

As the disturbance moves east, it is expected to draw in abundant moisture from the Gulf, which will have little choice but to interact with the pre-existing cold air.

Where this setup ultimately comes together remains uncertain, but the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring areas from the Southern Plains into the Southeast.

Through the weekend, airports and highways across the affected areas could see travel trouble as the long-duration ice and snow could cripple major transportation hubs.

Snow to slam several major cities and stretch across major portions of the U.S.

The major winter storm expected to take shape in the Southern Plains on Friday could deliver historic snow totals on its 2,000-mile journey east across the southern portion of the Lower 48.

While forecast models are split, and though there are several potential outcomes for where the bullseye for this winter storm could dump heavy snow, both the American GFS and the European forecast models are in agreement that the massive storm will bring winter weather to the doorstep of millions of Americans from Nevada to New York.

Widespread snow is expected to inundate a massive corridor through the weekend, stretching from Oklahoma through the southern Ohio Valley, and possibly into the Mid-Atlantic.

Ice storm affecting millions of Americans

Over 15 states stretching across a massive corridor from as far west as Nevada to the East Coast could potentially see ice from Friday through Monday.

Current weather patterns suggest a classic set-up for a disruptive ice storm, as the biggest threat for ice into this weekend will include areas from Central Texas into Tennessee through the Carolinas.

This graphic displays the ice forecast Friday to Monday.

With dangerous levels of ice threatening millions of Americans, slipping on the way out the door is not the only major concern.

As much as an ½ inch of ice is forecast to reach parts of North and South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, threatening widespread power outages, fallen trees and dangerous travel conditions.

This graphic displays the impact of different levels of ice.

Winter weather alerts and crippling power outages

Ahead of the storm, the first wave of Winter Weather Alerts has been issued for portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas from Friday night through Saturday. Heavy accumulations of snow and ice are possible, and Winter Weather Watches are in effect.

This graphic displays areas under Winter Weather Alerts from Friday through Saturday.

As we inch closer to the weekend and the forecast evolves further, preparations are underway in the areas across the South that rarely face the wrath of a major winter storm.

The state of Texas has activated its state emergency response resources in anticipation of the winter storm. Governor Greg Abbott said this is being done to ensure Texans have the resources they need before winter weather moves in.

This graphic displays areas that could potentially face power outages from the major winter storm.

To add to the list of threats, power outages are possible across a massive area from Texas to the East Coast as relatively unpracticed areas in the South prepare to face a rare major winter storm.

Southern Plains

The potentially historic winter storm is forecast to take hold rapidly starting Friday in the Southern Plains, and deliver potentially historic levels of snow and dangerous ice.

Winter Storm Watches issued across Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, including major cities such as Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Little Rock, will remain in place from Friday through Saturday when the peak of the storm is forecast to hit the Southern Plains.

This graphic showcases the snow potential in areas across the South through the weekend.

While the storm will progress into the Southeast, problems will remain as a deep freeze will prevent snow and ice from melting, which will prolong winter weather in affected areas.

This graphic showcases the low temperature forecast in some areas across the South Sunday through Tuesday.

Right now, computer forecast models show the worst snow falling north of Interstate 20. Of particular note is I-35 from Oklahoma City to Dallas, where more than a foot of snow could fall starting as early as Friday morning and ending Sunday.

This major winter snowstorm could go down in history in Oklahoma City, where this storm could break into the top five largest snow events the city has ever seen.

Southeast

Into Saturday, as the large winter storm propagates eastward, a very strong area of high pressure will be positioned to the north across the Northern Plains and Midwest. This high, rotating clockwise, will funnel arctic air southward into the Southeast.

Crippling ice is expected across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, forecast to arrive into Saturday afternoon.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure in the Southeast Sunday morning.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the best chance for impactful snow includes areas across parts of Tennessee, Arkansas and North Carolina.

The highest snowfall totals from Friday through Monday are expected from Nashville through western North Carolina, including Winston Salem, where over a foot of snow is likely as colder air will favor a predominantly snow-driven event.

With the arctic invasion well underway bringing Alaska-like temperatures to several states in the Lower 48, snow and ice will stick around in affected areas in the Southeast.

Mid-Atlantic

While the storm track and intensity remain uncertain, portions of the Mid-Atlantic could very well feel the freeze of this potentially historic major winter storm.

The greatest potential for significant snow in the Mid-Atlantic is across Virginia and Maryland, with the largest snowstorm in years possible in the late weekend.

This graphic displays the potential for snow in the Mid-Atlantic Friday Through Monday.

Across the Mid-Atlantic, arctic air will lock in mainly snow, and fortunately for residents in the region, they will likely miss out on the dangerous ice forecast to plague their southern neighbors.

Currently, the areas from Central Virginia into Maryland and southern New Jersey will see the highest potential for significant snow.

The biggest question mark that remains is the extent of the precipitation shield in areas from Philadelphia into New York City into Sunday afternoon. If this can take a more northern track, snow will be possible for areas further north along the I-95 corridor, with snow across these regions ramping up Sunday and lasting into Monday afternoon.

Several key questions remain as millions of Americans are threatened by winter weather this weekend.

Several important questions are forthcoming about how this system will evolve as it moves east.

Does the system track far enough south to keep the East Coast out of play?

Does it lift farther north, spreading impacts into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast?

Or could it evolve into a larger coastal storm next week?

These are the questions we will be monitoring closely as the forecast becomes clearer in the days ahead.

Check back for updates on this developing story.