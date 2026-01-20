Potential historic winter storm tracker: Live radar, forecasts for snow, ice with active winter weather alerts
Track the major winter storm that will stretch over 2,000 miles and impact 30 plus states throughout the nation. Stay with FOX Weather for live radar and 24/7 updated weather maps on the latest conditions, alerts, travel disruptions and power outages.
A major winter storm is expected to bring dangerous ice and snow from Texas to the Southeast Coast beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.
Track the weather conditions below with live radar and weather maps that will continue to be updated 24/7.
Future track radar of the major winter storm
Current live radar tracking this major winter storm when impacts begin
Active winter weather alerts so far
Snow forecast across the U.S. through Monday
Ice forecast across the U.S. through Monday
Satellite view of the incoming storm
Current flight disruptions
