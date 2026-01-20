Potential historic winter storm tracker: Live radar, forecasts for snow, ice with active winter weather alerts

A major winter storm is expected to bring dangerous ice and snow from Texas to the Southeast Coast beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BLAST MILLIONS ACROSS THE SOUTH WITH DANGEROUS ICE, SNOW FROM TEXAS TO THE CAROLINAS

Track the weather conditions below with live radar and weather maps that will continue to be updated 24/7.

Future track radar of the major winter storm

Future track radar.

(FOX Weather)



Current live radar tracking this major winter storm when impacts begin

Three-hour radar loop.

(FOX Weather)



Active winter weather alerts so far

Active winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Snow forecast across the U.S. through Monday

Snow potential.

(FOX Weather)



Ice forecast across the U.S. through Monday

Ice forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Satellite view of the incoming storm

Satellite view of incoming storms.

(FOX Weather)



Current flight disruptions

Current flight disruptions.

(FOX Weather)

