Published

Traveling this winter? Here’s what to keep in your car in case you get stuck

You always want to hope for the best but prepare for the worst

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
Important items to keep in your car this winter

Are you hitting the roads this winter? Here are some important items to keep in your car when you head out on the roads.

Winter weather is upon us, and many things can go wrong when we’re out on the roads.

So before you buckle up to travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house, you're going to want to prepare for the worst.

DON'T LEAVE ANY OF THESE ITEMS IN YOUR CAR THIS WINTER

FOX Weather Explains: Winter Driving Safety

FOX Weather Meteorologists Jason Frazer and Britta Merwin explain what and what not to do when it comes to driving in winter weather.

Here's a list of items that AAA recommends should be included in your winter weather driving kit:

  • Cell phone and charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Flares or reflective triangles
  • Jumper cables
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • Ice scraper, snow brush and shovel
  • Tire chains
  • Tire gauge
  • Bag of abrasive materials like sand, cat litter or traction mats
  • Blankets
  • Gloves, hats and scarves
  • Basic tool kit
  • Paper towels or rags

What to do if you get stranded this winter

How to survive if you get lost or stranded in the woods this winter

Are you going on a hike in the woods this winter to check out the scenery? Be sure to prepare for whatever Mother Nature may throw your way.

And if you’re among the droves of nature lovers who will be out in full force this winter to take in the majestic and serene sights after snow falls, whether it be on a hike or a scenic drive, then you’ll want to take the proper precautions to ensure your survival if you get lost along the way.

If you do get lost or stranded, remain calm and don't panic.

HERE'S HOW TO SURVIVE IF YOU GET LOST IN THE WOODS THIS WINTER

The U.S. Forest Service says the most important tool is to maintain a positive mental attitude.

And as soon as you realize you're stranded or stuck, stop moving. Panic is the greatest enemy, and that's where things can go downhill fast.

Then you should think about how you go to where you are, look for landmarks specific to your location and call for help.

