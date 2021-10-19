Traveling this winter? Here’s what to keep in your car in case you get stuck

Winter weather is upon us, and many things can go wrong when we’re out on the roads.

So before you buckle up to travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house, you're going to want to prepare for the worst.

DON'T LEAVE ANY OF THESE ITEMS IN YOUR CAR THIS WINTER

Here's a list of items that AAA recommends should be included in your winter weather driving kit:

Cell phone and charger

First-aid kit

Flares or reflective triangles

Jumper cables

Flashlight with extra batteries

Ice scraper, snow brush and shovel

Tire chains

Tire gauge

Bag of abrasive materials like sand, cat litter or traction mats

Blankets

Gloves, hats and scarves

Basic tool kit

Paper towels or rags

What to do if you get stranded this winter

And if you’re among the droves of nature lovers who will be out in full force this winter to take in the majestic and serene sights after snow falls, whether it be on a hike or a scenic drive, then you’ll want to take the proper precautions to ensure your survival if you get lost along the way.

If you do get lost or stranded, remain calm and don't panic.

HERE'S HOW TO SURVIVE IF YOU GET LOST IN THE WOODS THIS WINTER

The U.S. Forest Service says the most important tool is to maintain a positive mental attitude.

And as soon as you realize you're stranded or stuck, stop moving. Panic is the greatest enemy, and that's where things can go downhill fast.

Then you should think about how you go to where you are, look for landmarks specific to your location and call for help.