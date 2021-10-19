Search

Don't leave any of these items in your car this winter

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather

As we prepare for the winter season, there are plenty of items you should have stored in your vehicle just in case you get stuck on the side of the road. But there are several items you should never forget to take inside with you on those cold winter days and nights.

As we prepare for the winter season, there are plenty of items you should have stored in your vehicle just in case you get stuck on the side of the road. But there are several items you should never forget to take inside with you on those cold winter days and nights.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - NOVEMBER 22, 2019: A vehicle with a car top carrier parked in a driveway is covered with snow and ice after a late autumn storm in New Mexico.

( Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

AARP has a list of items that can be damaged or destroyed when temperatures begin to drop below freezing:

Medication:

Person with Multiple Sclerosis hand sorting prescription pills.

(Kurt Wittman / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Many medications can lose their effectiveness if they're left in freezing conditions, including insulin.

Electronics:

A laptop keyboard.

(Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Many batteries have trouble providing the power needed to use electronic devices and will shut down or not work.

Canned foods and liquids:

Canned goods.

(Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle / Getty Images)

Liquids expand as they freeze, which could spell trouble with cans of soda or water bottles. Some containers could explode. And be careful with canned food as the same reaction could occur.

Musical instruments:

Yoshihiko Tanbara inspects guitars hanging on display.

(Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

Wooden instruments can crack and break if it's too cold.

Eggs:

Close-up shot of eight eggs in an egg carton sitting on a kitchen counter.

(Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

If you leave eggs in your car when temperatures fall below freezing, they could crack and make a mess.

