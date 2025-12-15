What are Cold Weather Alerts?

The National Weather Service (NWS) uses Cold Weather Alerts to delineate the degrees of danger associated with cold temperatures. These alerts are relative to the parts of the country where they are issued, because certain communities in different regions are more used to the cold than others.

Cold Weather Alerts utilize the NWS' three-tiered increasing danger scale of: Advisory, Watch and Warning.

A Cold Weather Advisory means that temperatures are significantly colder than average and can be dangerous for those who are not wearing a warm layer.

As mentioned, Cold Weather Advisories are relative to the region where they are issued. In northern states like Minnesota and the Dakotas, Cold Weather Advisories are not issued until temperatures drop to 15 to 30 degrees below zero.

Meanwhile, Cold Weather Advisories are issued in Florida when temperatures reach just 30 degrees.

An Extreme Cold Watch is issued when dangerous cold conditions or wind chills are possible, but the location and timing are uncertain. During an Extreme Cold Watch, people are advised against outdoor activity during the coldest parts of the day — typically overnight and just after sunrise.

The NWS issues Extreme Cold Warnings when dangerous cold conditions are occurring.

During these warnings, people are advised to avoid going outdoors, if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, the NWS recommends ensuring at least one person knows where you are headed at all times.

The NWS recommends people wear at least three layers, with one of those being an insulating layer—such as a heavy winter jacket — during an Extreme Cold Warning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), hypothermia and frostbite are two of the main dangers of cold weather exposure.