Current Temperatures Across the U.S.

FOX Weather's Current Temperature Map can help you plan your day-to-day activities or if you are traveling to another area of the U.S.

Below find up-to-date information on the current temperatures across the United States. FOX Weather’s interactive map shows the current temperature in each state, so you can quickly see how warm or cool it is in your area or anywhere else in the country.

What is the current temperature?

What is the temperature right now? Check the map below for the current temperature near you.

A map showing current temperatures in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



If you're trying to figure out what kind of day today will be before you head out the door you'll want to know the high and low temperatures. The map below shows high temperatures forecast across the U.S. today.

A map showing forecasted high temperatures in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Below are the low temperatures forecast in the U.S. for tonight.

A map showing forecast low temperatures tonight.

(FOX Weather)



24-Hour Temperature Change

What will changes will the temperature undergo within a 24-hour period? The temperature map below shows you the difference between the high and low temperatures within a day.

A map showing forecast temperature change over 24 hours.

(FOX Weather)



What is the current dew point?

Besides the temperature in your area, there are other weather factors to consider including the dew point.

The dew point is the temperature to which the air must be cooled in order for it to become saturated . It provides a measure of the actual amount of water vapor in the air – so the higher the dew point, the more moisture in the air.

Find out what is the dew point in your area in the map below.

A map showing the dew point.

(FOX Weather)



What is the current wind chill?

Wind chill can make cold temperatures feel much cooler. The wind chill is how cold the air feels and can be found as the "feels like" temperature in the FOX Weather app.

A map showing the current wind chill across the U.S..

(FOX Weather)



What is the heat index today?

When it's warm outside, the heat index can make it feel much warmer. This is what you might think of as a "feels like" temperature.

Below is a map showing the heat index today.

A map showing the current Heat Index across the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



