Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Wind chill, other cold weather alerts to get new names this winter from National Weather Service

The new language as part of the NWS's ongoing Hazard Simplification project will take effect around Oct. 1, 2024.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
One reason why a bridge or overpass will freeze before a road is that it's exposed to frigid temperatures on all sides, whereas only the surface of a road is exposed. 02:26

FILE: Why bridges tend to freeze before the roads

One reason why a bridge or overpass will freeze before a road is that it's exposed to frigid temperatures on all sides, whereas only the surface of a road is exposed.

The National Weather Service is revamping its Wind Chill, Extreme Cold and Freeze alerts in an effort to streamline and improve messaging of cold weather hazards, starting this fall.

The agency said the changes as part of their ongoing Hazard Simplification project will also unify terms used across the United States.

"The intent is to ensure that cold conditions are not overlooked amidst messaging for larger winter precipitation events," the NWS said.

FILE -- People walk in freezing cold temperatures on February 4, 2023 in New York City.

FILE -- People walk in freezing cold temperatures on February 4, 2023 in New York City.

(ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images)

For example, Wind Chill and Extreme Cold watches and warnings will be consolidated to Extreme Cold watches and warnings.

Also, the Wind Chill Advisory will be renamed to a Cold Weather Advisory.

By making these changes, the NWS said they will be able to communicate that the cold is dangerous, regardless of whether wind is present.

HERE'S WHEN TO EXPECT THE FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON

Additionally, Hard Freeze and Freeze watches and warnings will be consolidated to just Freeze watches and warnings.

FILE - Ice glazes tree limbs in Myersville, Maryland on December 15, 2022. Freezing rain fell on parts of the area as winter sets in.

FILE - Ice glazes tree limbs in Myersville, Maryland on December 15, 2022. Freezing rain fell on parts of the area as winter sets in.

(Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post / Getty Images)

That change is intended to focus on the needs regarding vegetation and agriculture, according to the NWS.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The new language will take effect around Oct. 1.

Tags
Loading...