Wind chill, other cold weather alerts to get new names this winter from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is revamping its Wind Chill, Extreme Cold and Freeze alerts in an effort to streamline and improve messaging of cold weather hazards, starting this fall.

The agency said the changes as part of their ongoing Hazard Simplification project will also unify terms used across the United States.

"The intent is to ensure that cold conditions are not overlooked amidst messaging for larger winter precipitation events," the NWS said.

For example, Wind Chill and Extreme Cold watches and warnings will be consolidated to Extreme Cold watches and warnings.

Also, the Wind Chill Advisory will be renamed to a Cold Weather Advisory.

By making these changes, the NWS said they will be able to communicate that the cold is dangerous, regardless of whether wind is present.

Additionally, Hard Freeze and Freeze watches and warnings will be consolidated to just Freeze watches and warnings.

That change is intended to focus on the needs regarding vegetation and agriculture, according to the NWS.

The new language will take effect around Oct. 1.