Winter Storm Warning explained: What does it mean and when is it issued?

With the winter season upon us, winter weather warnings are bound to arise.

The primary goal of a weather event warning is to help keep residents safe during a winter storm.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The National Weather Service (NWS) has created a set list of criteria for when they issue a Winter Storm Warning.

According to the NWS, a Winter Storm Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property. It is highly likely that a winter storm will produce heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain or a combination of these hazards that may cause significant impact.

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

The warning suggests that there will be six inches of heavy snow in 12 hours or eight inches in 24 hours.

In some cases, travel will become difficult or impossible. It is recommended to delay travel plans until conditions improve.

In 2023, the NWS revamped the criteria for Winter Storm Warnings across the country along with creating a new map for winter storm watches and warnings across the U.S.

Under the new criteria all local NWS follow the threshold assigned to them by the main NWS office.

WINTER STORM WARNING CRITERIA FOR US REVAMPED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

For example, the amount of snow that triggers a Winter Storm Warning in the Northern Plains is much higher than the amount of snow that is needed to prompt a Winter Storm Warning in the Southeast.

Along with Winter Storm Warnings, the NWS has set standards for a Blizzard, Ice Storm, Wind Chill and Lake-Effect Snow Warnings.