Winter Storm Watch explained: What does it mean and when is it issued?

With the winter season upon us, winter weather watches are issued across the nation to keep millions of Americans informed of active winter weather to come.

Watches are issued to alert the public of dangerous winter weather. The primary goal of a weather event watch is to help keep residents safe during a winter storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has created a set list of criteria on what makes a weather event a Winter Storm Watch.

According to the NWS, a Winter Storm Watch indicates that conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event such as a blizzard.

It is highly likely that there will be heavy sleet or snow, blowing snow, an ice storm, freezing rain or a combination of all events.

Watches are usually issued 12 to 36 hours before the winter weather occurs.

In 2023, the NWS revamped the criteria for Winter Storm Watches across the country along with creating a new map for winter storm watches and warnings across the U.S.

Under the new criteria, all local NWS follow the threshold assigned to them by the main NWS office.

Thresholds are determined by the amount of snowfall in an area, meaning certain amounts of snow would have to be forecast to fall in an area before a Winter Storm Watch can be issued.

For example, the amount of snow that triggers a Winter Storm Watch in the Northern Plains is much higher than the amount of snow that is needed to prompt a Winter Storm Watch in the Southeast.

Along with Winter Storm Watches, the NWS has set standards for Wind Chill Watches as well.