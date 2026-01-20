What are ice storms and why are they dangerous?

Winter weather brings a wide range of conditions, from mild inconveniences to severe threats, and with it comes the added hazard of ice storms.

But what exactly is an ice storm?

An ice storm occurs when freezing rain coats roads, trees and other exposed outdoor surfaces with a layer of ice, creating hazardous conditions.

DANGEROUS WINTER STORM BREWING LATE-WEEK ACROSS THE SOUTH, WIDESPREAD SNOW AND ICE POSSIBLE

During freezing rain, damaging ice accretions can make conditions extremely dangerous.

Ice accretion is different than snow accumulation, in the sense that significant ice accretions are a quarter of an inch or greater, and when compared to snow, several inches to a foot could be considered significant.

According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center (MRCC), heavy accumulations of ice can topple power and telephone lines, television towers and trees. Highways can also become extremely dangerous and sometimes even impossible to travel on.

MICHIGAN STATE PARKS CLOSE AS OVER 32,000 STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER HISTORIC ICE STORM

Bridges and overpasses can become dangerous because they freeze before other surfaces.

So why does freezing rain occur? According to the MRCC, when rain forms in a relatively warm layer of air and falls through a shallow layer of subfreezing air, the rain is "supercooled," or still liquid as it falls through the cold layer near Earth’s surface.

When these "supercooled" raindrops strike the ground or objects below freezing, they freeze instantly, forming a layer of ice commonly called glaze.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

The MRCC breaks down the severity of an ice storm based on the following factors, noting that urban areas tend to suffer more economic and physical damage than rural areas:

• How much rain falls and how much ice accumulates.

• The strength of the wind.

• Whether the storm hits an urban or rural area.

Other hazards from ice storms could include black ice, which is difficult to see and can typically lead to severe accidents.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

During ice storms, it’s important to be extra cautious on roads and around icy surfaces.