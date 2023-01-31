How to measure ice accretion

As a long-duration ice storm unfolds across the southern Plains and mid-South, significant impacts are expected over the next several days.

If you are wondering how much ice you have at your location, measuring it is as easy as four steps.

The National Weather Service said your proper measurements are vital to them and others in the scientific community. Here's some helpful guidance about how to measure ice on a branch.

1. Locate

First, you will want to find a tree or shrub branch with ice accretion.

2. Measure

Use your tape measure or ruler to measure the ice on the top and bottom of the branch. So that you know, you do not need to include the branch. Since water usually drips, it's typically thicker on the bottom side than on the top.

3. Add

Next, add the two measurements together and divide by 2 to get an average ice accretion.

For example, if there is 0.25 inches of ice on the top of the branch and 0.75 inches on the bottom, the ice accretion would be 0.50 inches.

4. Share

Once you’ve measured the ice, the NWS encourages you to send them your report. You can do so in an online form or via Facebook or Twitter. When you share a report, you should include your location, whether your report is a measurement or estimate and what time you took it.

Generally, ice accretions of less than a quarter-inch are considered to be a nuisance, but impacts start to become disruptive once amounts close in on a half-inch or more.

Power outages can become numerous around a half-inch of ice. Driving is also considered hazardous around the same amount.